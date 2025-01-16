Fair Winds Medical and Royal Biologics Partner to Deliver Regenerative Orthopedic and Spine Solutions Nationwide

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fair Winds Medical, a leader in healthcare commercialization and distribution, has announced an exciting partnership with Royal Biologics, a pioneer in regenerative medicine. Together, the companies are revolutionizing the availability of cutting-edge orthobiologic technologies across the United States, empowering surgeons to deliver better patient outcomes.

A Strategic Collaboration to Drive Innovation in Regenerative Medicine and Patient Care
This partnership brings Royal Biologics’ groundbreaking solutions, including FIBRINET® Platelet Rich Fibrin Matrix, to a national audience. FIBRINET® represents a next-generation innovation in spinal fusion and bone grafting, harnessing the body’s natural healing mechanisms by concentrating fibrin and platelets to deliver growth factors directly to the surgical site.

“For years, Iliac Crest Bone Graft (ICBG) was considered the gold standard for lumbar fusion, with success rates of 65%–90%,” explained Salvatore Leo, CEO of Royal Biologics. “However, challenges like donor site morbidity and complications have led surgeons to seek safer, more effective solutions. FIBRINET® provides these benefits without the risks, offering a breakthrough for both surgeons and patients.”

Fair Winds Medical will also spearhead distribution of MAXX™-PRP, Royal Biologics’ advanced platelet-rich plasma system designed for precision and optimized outcomes in orthopedic and spine surgeries. Together, these products provide comprehensive regenerative solutions for spine surgeons, orthopedic specialists, and foot and ankle surgeons. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Royal Biologics to connect their exceptional orthobiologic products with healthcare providers,” said Michael Droege, CEO of Fair Winds Medical. “This partnership allows us to drive innovation, enhance patient care, and expand access to technologies transforming the industry.”

A Strategic Collaboration to Improve Patient Care

This partnership between Fair Winds Medical and Royal Biologics aims to:
• Expand access to state-of-the-art orthobiologic solutions for surgeons nationwide
• Drive adoption of regenerative technologies within U.S. healthcare systems, including the VA and Department of Defense (DoD), to improve care for veterans and active-duty personnel
• Elevate the standard of care in bone grafting, fracture management, and wound healing

Fair Winds Medical: Driving Innovation in Healthcare
At Fair Winds Medical, we empower companies and independent sales distributors to push beyond traditional boundaries, delivering innovative solutions that transform patient care. Join a network of industry leaders dedicated to excellence and disruption in healthcare. Connect with us at ctodd@fairwindsmedical.com to learn more.

About Royal Biologics
Royal Biologics is at the forefront of regenerative medicine, specializing in autologous and live cellular therapies for orthopedic and surgical applications. With groundbreaking products like FIBRINET® Platelet Rich Fibrin Matrix and MAXX™-PRP, Royal Biologics empowers healthcare providers to improve outcomes and advance surgical innovation.

