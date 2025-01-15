Durham School Services Recognizes Technicians and Locations for Expert Skills and Service Excellence

North Bay, ON, Canada Blue Seal Location

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Durham School Services and its sister brands are once again shining a much-deserved spotlight on its latest and greatest group of revered ASE Master Technicians and Blue Seal locations. These talented individuals continuously strive to elevate their skills and knowledge to become top maintenance experts and in turn are recognized for these efforts and skills by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) by certifying them as Master Technicians. ASE-certified technicians are considered experts in their field and at the forefront of industry standards.New ASE Master Technicians (Sister brands are specified in parentheses)• Clement, R - Indian River, NY• Cole, N – Boise, ID - Double ASE Master Technician• Devore, R - Rochester, MI (Monroe Transportation)• Dusharm, B – Indian River, NY• Fani, P – Newtown, PA -Double ASE Master Technician• Gilbert, A - Fremont, NH - Double ASE Master Technician• Gillman, C – Pickerington, OH (Petermann)• Hauge, G - West Ada, ID- Double ASE Master Technician• Hills, J - Utica, NY• Howery, W - Robbinsdale, MN• Kunau, P - Pleasant Valley, IA• LeClair, T – North Bay, ON, Canada (Stock Transportation)• Lobo, L – Sunderland, ON, Canada (Stock Transportation)• Metivier, D – Indian River, NY• Oien, S – Bloomington, MN - Triple ASE Master Technician (Septran)• Rodriguez, A – San Bernardino, CA - Quadruple ASE Master Technician• Sanders, K – Coppell, TX - Double ASE Master Technician• Vaughn, S – Memphis Collierville, TN - Triple ASE Master Technician• Warner, M – Indian River, NYFurther, individual ASE accreditations can contribute to additional distinguishment of their team and location. ASE’s Blue Seal of Excellence is one of the highest accolades within the automotive service industry that classifies a location as an elite business and recognizes it for its industry expertise and service excellence. To achieve Blue Seal status and recognition, at least 75% of a location’s technicians must be ASE certified, and there must be ASE-certified technicians for each area of service performed.New Blue Seal Locations (Sister brands are specified in parentheses)• Boise, ID• Indian River, NY• Pickerington, OH (Petermann)Blue Seal Renewals (Sister brands are specified in parentheses)• Everett, WA• Macomb, IL• North Bay, ON, Canada (Stock Transportation)“As a Company that greatly values and supports the professional development of its team members, I couldn’t be more proud of our maintenance professionals who continue to push themselves to reach new heights with their skills and knowledge,” said Wayne Skinner, Senior Vice President of Maintenance, Durham School Services. “They pride themselves on their expertise and possess a high regard for the responsibility and vital role they play in the safety of the students our buses transport to school every day.”Skinner continued, “These distinguished individuals, who work behind-the-scenes, are second to none in the industry and are some of the best technicians in the field. Congratulations on your achievements and thank you for your laudable dedication to becoming the best-of-the-best in your craft and industry.”The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence is a non-profit organization that works to improve the quality of vehicle repair and service by testing and certifying automotive professionals. ASE Certified Technicians perform in every part of the automotive service industry.Durham and its sister brands proudly support our technicians’ ASE certification through our internal ASE Advantage Program. This distinguished program provides free training, bonus incentives, and more for technicians who seek to be ASE certified in various maintenance categories of the transportation industry, including transit, student transportation, automotive, and inventory management. Since the establishment of its ASE Advantage Program in 2019, Durham has significantly increased its number of Certified Technicians, Master Technicians, total company ASE certifications, and Blue Seal locations.-END- About Durham School Services : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People. For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.

