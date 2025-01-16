DIX Developments Announces 17-Acre Sale to CORTA Developments in Lecanto, Citrus County

The new project will be part of The Shoppes at Black Diamond

LECANTO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DIX Developments is proud to announce the sale of 17 acres of primecommercial land to CORTA Developments in the rapidly growing Central Ridge area ofLecanto, Citrus County. This land will anchor a premier retail project, adding to CORTA’simpressive portfolio, which includes the successful PetSmart and Hobby Lobby at the nearbyCORTA Commons.The new project will be part of The Shoppes at Black Diamond, and is strategically locatednear a signalized intersection, shadowed by both a Super Target and Walmart Supercenter.Surrounded by Glory Days, Panda Express, Arby’s, Starbucks, Texas Road House, Panera Breadand many others, the site is positioned as the growth bullseye of fast-expanding Citrus County.Developer Cory Presnick, a principal with CORTA Developments, shared his enthusiasm:“CORTA is excited to announce land acquisition for this top-flight project in red-hot Lecanto,which will deliver in Q1/Q2 2026!”The CORTA development in the Shoppes at Black Diamond already boasts an impressive lineupof tenants, including Sprouts Farmers Market, Planet Fitness, Ulta Beauty, Five Below,America's Best Eyeglasses & Contacts, Dollar Tree, Chase Bank, and others to beannounced. These best-in-class retail, food, and service brands will serve the growingcommunity's needs and attract visitors from across the region.James Dicks, CEO of DIX Developments, expressed confidence in the partnership:“We have made a substantial investment in CORTA on this project. They were the right groupfor this endeavor, and we’re excited about what they’ll deliver.”The transaction was facilitated by a team of industry professionals, including Chuck Piegon ofPiegon Adurra, Ken Stephens of Retail Property Advisors, and Joe Cappuccilli, brokerwith Gulf to Lakes Real Estate Inc.For more information or to speak with a representative, please contactInfo@dixdevelopments.com.About DIX DevelopmentsDIX Developments is a premier real estate development company based in Lake Mary, Florida.With extensive holdings across residential, multifamily, and commercial properties, the companycontinues to play a pivotal role in Central Florida’s growth and expansion.Media Contact:Info@dixdevelopments.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.