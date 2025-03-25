Dix Developments buys former motocross track in Leesburg for $4.9M

Dix Developments has acquired the 74-acre Blake Ridge property in Leesburg from retired motocross professional Blake Baggett for $4.875 million.

LAKE MARY,, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DIX Developments Acquires 74-Acre Blake Ridge Property from Former MotocrossProfessional Blake BaggettDIX Developments, under the leadership of CEO JamesDicks, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the 74-acre Blake Ridge property, formerlyknown as El Chupacabra Ranch, from retired motocross professional Blake Baggett. Thisstrategic purchase aligns with DIX Developments' ongoing commitment to expanding itsresidential portfolio across Florida.About Blake Ridge and El Chupacabra RanchBlake Ridge, encompassing 74 acres in Leesburg, Florida, was previously owned by BlakeBaggett, a distinguished figure in the motocross community. Baggett, known by the nickname"El Chupacabra" for his late-race surges, achieved significant milestones in his career, including:• 2012 AMA Pro Motocross 250 Class Champion• Four career 250SX Class wins• Two career Monster Energy Supercross podiums in the 450SX Class• Member of the 2011 Motocross of Nations Champion Team USAEl Chupacabra Ranch, named after Baggett's moniker, was developed as an elite motocrosstraining facility. The property featured both motocross and supercross tracks, a 6,000-square-footsteel building with living quarters, and an 1,800-square-foot water truck building. The ranch wasrenowned for its elevation changes and top tier training amenities, making it a sought-afterlocation in the motocross community.Integration into Oak Ridge Community Development DistrictBlake Ridge is set to become an integral part of the Oak Ridge Community Development District(CDD), currently in the application process.The Oak Ridge CDD is a comprehensive residential development plan encompassing:• Oak Ridge: 718 single-family lots and 222 villas on 597 acres, with an anticipatedcompletion in mid-2026.• Huntington Oaks: 166 single-family lots and 144 villas on 84 acres, with an expectedclosing in June 2025 and commencement of earthwork in the same month.• Blake Ridge: 216 single-family lots on 74 acres, with earthwork slated to begin inSeptember 2025.This acquisition underscores DIX Developments' strategic focus on expanding its footprint inFlorida, particularly in regions from Brevard to Citrus, north of Highway 60. The companycurrently holds approximately 4,900 acres, either owned or under contract, with plans for about15,000 residential lots, 3,000 apartment units, and over 3 million square feet of commercial retailspace, all in various stages of entitlement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.