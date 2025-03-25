Dix Developments buys former motocross track in Leesburg for $4.9M
Dix Developments has acquired the 74-acre Blake Ridge property in Leesburg from retired motocross professional Blake Baggett for $4.875 million.LAKE MARY,, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DIX Developments Acquires 74-Acre Blake Ridge Property from Former Motocross
Professional Blake Baggett
DIX Developments, under the leadership of CEO James
Dicks, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the 74-acre Blake Ridge property, formerly
known as El Chupacabra Ranch, from retired motocross professional Blake Baggett. This
strategic purchase aligns with DIX Developments' ongoing commitment to expanding its
residential portfolio across Florida.
About Blake Ridge and El Chupacabra Ranch
Blake Ridge, encompassing 74 acres in Leesburg, Florida, was previously owned by Blake
Baggett, a distinguished figure in the motocross community. Baggett, known by the nickname
"El Chupacabra" for his late-race surges, achieved significant milestones in his career, including:
• 2012 AMA Pro Motocross 250 Class Champion
• Four career 250SX Class wins
• Two career Monster Energy Supercross podiums in the 450SX Class
• Member of the 2011 Motocross of Nations Champion Team USA
El Chupacabra Ranch, named after Baggett's moniker, was developed as an elite motocross
training facility. The property featured both motocross and supercross tracks, a 6,000-square-foot
steel building with living quarters, and an 1,800-square-foot water truck building. The ranch was
renowned for its elevation changes and top tier training amenities, making it a sought-after
location in the motocross community.
Integration into Oak Ridge Community Development District
Blake Ridge is set to become an integral part of the Oak Ridge Community Development District
(CDD), currently in the application process.
The Oak Ridge CDD is a comprehensive residential development plan encompassing:
• Oak Ridge: 718 single-family lots and 222 villas on 597 acres, with an anticipated
completion in mid-2026.
• Huntington Oaks: 166 single-family lots and 144 villas on 84 acres, with an expected
closing in June 2025 and commencement of earthwork in the same month.
• Blake Ridge: 216 single-family lots on 74 acres, with earthwork slated to begin in
September 2025.
This acquisition underscores DIX Developments' strategic focus on expanding its footprint in
Florida, particularly in regions from Brevard to Citrus, north of Highway 60. The company
currently holds approximately 4,900 acres, either owned or under contract, with plans for about
15,000 residential lots, 3,000 apartment units, and over 3 million square feet of commercial retail
space, all in various stages of entitlement.
