Erchonia Corporation Launches New Laser

Zerona VZ8 Laser Unveiled as the Latest in Fat Loss Technology

FOUNTAIN INN, SC, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erchonia Corporation, the global leader in low-level laser technology, announces the launch of its new laser for fat reduction, the Zerona VZ8 Laser. This new laser will replace the Zerona Z6 Laser, improving its design and overall treatment capabilities. With eight diodes at a 405 nm wavelength, which makes the light violet instead of red, the Zerona VZ8 Laser allows for 20-minute treatment sessions compared to the Zerona Z6’s 40-minute sessions."With the launch of the Zerona VZ8 Laser, we’re setting a new standard in non-invasive fat reduction," says Steve Shanks, president of Erchonia Corporation. "By cutting treatment times in half and leveraging advanced violet laser technology, the VZ8 delivers faster, more effective results while maintaining the safety and reliability patients and practitioners expect from Erchonia."The Zerona laser’s proven technology allows most patients to see results in as few as 6 treatments over a 2-week span. This leads to an average inch loss of 3.91 inches and consistently provides measurable and visible results across multiple body areas. Since treatment with the Zerona VZ8 requires no downtime and is safe for all body types and skin tones, patients can resume daily activities after each treatment session.Due to its low consumable cost of just $10 per treatment, significantly less than many fat-reduction devices, the Zerona VZ8 keeps ongoing expenses low while supporting profit retention. Clinics can choose the Zerona VZ8 to offer a pain-free, quick, and effective fat reduction solution that minimizes ongoing expenses and maximizes patient satisfaction, making it a standout choice among its competitors.About Erchonia CorporationBased in Fountain Inn, South Carolina, family-owned Erchonia is the global leader in the manufacturing and developing of low-level laser therapy technology (“3LT”). From humble beginnings in a garage in 1996, Erchonia today develops and sells the most advanced, non-invasive 3LT medical equipment in over 50 countries. With 22 different market clearances from the FDA, Erchonia remains passionately committed to effective, research-based 3LT solutions for various conditions — from managing chronic pain to promoting fat loss. For more information, please visit www.erchonia.com

