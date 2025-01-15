Amanda H. Cooper Releases New Children's Book: What Should Cookie Do? Thunderstorms

Empowering Young Readers to Face Childhood Fears Through Storytelling

CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amanda H. Cooper, retired elementary school teacher and passionate children’s literacy advocate, proudly announces the release of her new children’s book, What Should Cookie Do? Thunderstorms. This heartwarming story follows Cookie, a lovable dog who learns to conquer her fear of thunderstorms with the help of supportive advice from her human parents.Inspired by her experiences as a mother and teacher, Amanda has crafted a series designed to help children work through common fears while bonding with their caregivers. The book encourages bravery and emotional growth by showing how Cookie finds courage during a challenging thunderstorm.Amanda H. Cooper, a specialist in learning differences, has dedicated her career to teaching children to read and helping them feel safe and confident. Now retired, she continues to support young readers through her writing. Her upcoming titles in the What Should Cookie Do? series include The Dark, Cookie and the New Baby, and Cookie Says Goodbye."I want my books to create bonding moments between children and their caregivers while teaching ways to face fears," Amanda shares. "The goal is not just reading words on a page but sharing experiences, asking questions, and learning together."What Should Cookie Do? Thunderstorms is available now, and Amanda hopes it will become a treasured tool for families seeking stories with heart and purpose.

Amanda Cooper's Spotlight TV with Logan Crawford!

