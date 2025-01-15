RECORD AUDIENCE FOR THE KINGS WORLD CUP NATIONS: NEXIM AT THE HEART OF A GLOBAL SUCCESS AS TECH PROVIDER

Brazil celebrates victory in the Kings League World Cup 2025, setting a new milestone in global 7-a-side football history. A dazzling display of fireworks lights up the sky during the Grand Final of the Kings League World Cup 2025, celebrating a historic event in global sports Simone Dore, CEO and CTO of Nexim, leading the way in global broadcasting innovation during the Kings League World Cup 2025.

The Kings World Cup Nations reached 100 million viewers and 1.5 billion social media impressions, the support of Nexim, the tech provider for the event.

MILAN, MI, ITALY, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first edition of the Kings World Cup Nations captivated the world, becoming a historic event in the sports and media landscape. With over 100 million viewers and 1.5 billion interactions on social media, the tournament set new records for participation and visibility.Behind this enormous success is Nexim, already recognized as the technical provider for world-renowned events such as the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League. Thanks to its cutting-edge solutions, Nexim ensured flawless broadcasting, bringing the Kings World Cup Nations matches live to millions of fans in more than 60 countries via platforms like Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook.The Kings League Arena in Milan hosted the tournament's opening stages, culminating in the final at Turin's Allianz Stadium, attended by over 40,000 live spectators. Brazil claimed the world title with a convincing 6-2 victory over Colombia.Simone Dore: “A success that speaks for itself”“This tournament is proof of our commitment and our ability to achieve ambitious goals,” said Simone Dore of Nexim. “Being selected as the tech provider for such a prestigious event, following our involvement in competitions like the Champions League and Europa League, confirms our position as a leader in the industry. These numbers demonstrate our reliability and innovation.”A unique event in sports historyThe Kings World Cup Nations showcased some of the best players in the world, such as Kelvin Oliveira, who scored 19 goals in five matches and was named the tournament's best player. Big names like James Rodriguez, Kaká, Kun Agüero, and Christian Pulisic added prestige to the competition.The tournament was enriched by unforgettable moments, such as the pre-show of the final featuring Mahmood and the presence of football legends like Andrea Pirlo, Gigi Buffon, Alex Del Piero, and Iker Casillas.Nexim's contribution to the event's successThanks to Nexim's support, the matches were watched worldwide, setting new standards for events of this magnitude. The company's dedication to ensuring high-quality broadcasting allowed fans to follow every moment seamlessly.With offices in Milan and New York, Nexim reaffirms its role as a key player in international events, delivering excellence and reliability in every project.Looking to the futureThe success of the Kings World Cup Nations marks just the beginning of a promising journey. Nexim is ready to continue innovating and bringing the best of Italy to the world, strengthening its position as the go-to partner for global events.

