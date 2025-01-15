Steinberg Law Firm Opens New Office in North Charleston, SC

North Charleston, South Carolina – Steinberg Law Firm announced the opening of its new office in North Charleston. Located at 3955 Faber Place Drive, Suite 300, the 6,100-square-foot space reflects the firm’s longstanding commitment to providing exceptional legal services and enhancing accessibility for its clients.

The Class A office space was completely built out for the firm, incorporating the firm’s history as well as encompassing many updated technology and design features. The space includes four conference rooms and 19 offices to better support the needs of injured clients and the growing firm. The building is visibile from I-526 (Mark Clark Expressway) and boasts a centralized North Charleston location with immediate access to I-526 and close proximity to I-26.

This expansion reflects nearly a century of dedication to the area and ensures that Steinberg Law Firm will continue to be a pillar of legal advocacy in the Charleston area for years to come.

“By placing ourselves at the heart of the community, we are reaffirming our commitment to better serve the needs of our neighbors. This move reflects our dedication to ensuring greater accessibility to our legal services, enabling us to make a positive impact where it’s needed most,” shared Michael Jordan, Managing Partner.

For nearly a century, Steinberg Law Firm has been recognized for its unwavering commitment to justice and personalized service. The firm’s attorneys focus primarily on personal injury and workers’ compensation cases, helping clients navigate challenging circumstances with compassion.

Founded in 1927, Steinberg Law Firm has been a cornerstone of the Lowcountry legal community, advocating for clients with integrity and passion. The firm handles a wide range of cases, including personal injury, car accidents, workers’ compensation, and more. For more information, visit www.steinberglawfirm.com or call (843) 720-2800. Steinberg Law Firm has offices in Goose Creek, Summerville, and now North Charleston, serving clients throughout the Lowcountry.

Steinberg Law Firm

3955 Faber Place Drive, Suite 300 North Charleston, SC 29405

(843) 720-2800

pbaron@steinberglawfirm.com

https://www.steinberglawfirm.com/

Press Contact : Patti Baron

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

