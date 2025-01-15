ICA Calls for Bold Collaboration to Launch Obesity Moonshot

Uniting Public, Private, and Community Leaders to Tackle One of the Greatest Public Health Challenges of Our Time

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICA, a leader in public health innovation, is calling on the public health community, private sector partners, and government leaders at all levels to unite in launching the Obesity Moonshot—a transformative $100 billion, 10-year initiative to tackle the obesity epidemic. With 42% of U.S. adults affected and annual healthcare costs exceeding $173 billion, this crisis demands bold, coordinated action across sectors.

A UNIFIED VISION FOR IMPACT

The Obesity Moonshot aims to address the obesity epidemic with a bold yet achievable vision. By 2035, the initiative seeks to:

• Halve obesity prevalence in adults and children.

• Reduce obesity-related healthcare costs by $50 billion annually.

• Ensure equitable access to prevention and treatment for 90% of at-risk Americans.

This vision extends beyond numbers; it calls for systemic reform and innovation at every level. Federal leadership can set the stage through national coordination and policy frameworks, while state and local governments bring solutions to life in communities. These efforts will be amplified by partnerships with nonprofits, academic institutions, and the private sector to foster systemic change and deliver meaningful health outcomes.

“Addressing obesity requires more than isolated efforts—it demands a collective response,” said Andrew Ritcheson, PhD, Vice President of ICA. “The Obesity Moonshot is an ambitious roadmap to transform public health and improve lives through innovation and interdisciplinary collaboration.”

COLLABORATIVE SOLUTIONS TO A COMPLEX CHALLENGES

The success of the Obesity Moonshot hinges on cross-sector partnerships that combine data-driven insights, advanced technology, and community engagement. From enhancing access to healthier food options to promoting equitable healthcare delivery, the initiative emphasizes measurable progress and lasting impact.

“This is an opportunity to create a healthier, more resilient future,” said Trudy Malone, MD, Chief Medical Officer of ICA. “By aligning our efforts and focusing on systemic drivers, we can confront this preventable epidemic and make meaningful strides for future generations.”

AN INVITATION TO COLLABORATE

ICA invites public health organizations, private sector collaborators, and government leaders to engage with the Obesity Moonshot and explore opportunities to join this transformative initiative. A full briefing is available upon request, detailing how collective action can turn this vision into reality.

ABOUT ICA

ICA is an 8(a) small business dedicated to advancing public health through cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions. With expertise in data analytics, AI, and bioinformatics, ICA collaborates with public and private entities to address critical health challenges and drive transformative progress.

