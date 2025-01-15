Abyde Recognized Among the 2025 Seminole 100

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abyde, headquartered in Clearwater, FL, has earned a spot on the prestigious 2025 Seminole 100 list, ranking it among the fastest-growing businesses owned or led by Florida State University alumni. The company will be celebrated on Saturday, February 22, at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida, during the 8th annual Seminole 100 Celebration.

Each year, FSU honors the accomplishments of its top 100 alumni entrepreneurs through Seminole 100. At this inspiring event held on campus, honorees discover their individual rankings and receive awards, while having the chance to network with fellow business leaders from a wide range of industries.



Abyde is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that streamlines compliance for healthcare practices of all sizes. With thousands of customers, dozens of successful partnerships, and rapid company growth, Abyde is considered the preeminent brand in the medical compliance industry. Built by health IT professionals, legal experts, and seasoned developers, Abyde has earned its spot as the leader in smart software solutions for HIPAA and OSHA compliance. Abyde has been named on the Seminole 100 list for three consecutive years.

"To be recognized alongside such incredible FSU alumni for the third year in a row is amazing. This is a real testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of our awesome team at Abyde. As a proud Seminole, the values instilled during my time at FSU continue to inspire me every day, and I'm incredibly grateful for that foundation as it continues to drive us forward." reflected Matt DiBlasi (B.A., Social Sciences, ’07), CEO and Co-Founder of Abyde.

“Our 2025 Seminole 100 honorees demonstrate the remarkable achievements of our alumni who are not only leading thriving businesses but also embody the spirit and values of Florida State University,” said Julie Decker, associate vice president of University Advancement, Alumni Engagement and president of the FSU Alumni Association. “These alumni and entrepreneurs inspire us, and it’s an honor to recognize them.”

This year’s honorees represent a diverse array of industries, including energy, technology, law, marketing and retail. Of the 100 businesses recognized, 79 are based in Florida, and 13 states across the country are represented, demonstrating the reach and impact of FSU alumni nationwide.

To be eligible for Seminole 100, companies must have been in operation for at least three years, have generated revenue by January 1, 2021, and be owned or led by an FSU graduate for three consecutive years before applying.

Nominations for the 2026 Seminole 100 list will open on February 22, 2025. For more information, visit seminole100.fsu.edu.



