CurbCutOS Returns from CES 2025 Highlighting The Urgent Need for Digital Accessibility

The Show Was An Excellent Opportunity to Showcase The CurbCutOS SAAS-Driven Platform and Educate Attendees About Digital Accessibility

CES was an incredible opportunity to educate, inspire, and challenge perspectives on digital accessibility” — Mark Pound

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CurbCutOS , a leader in digital accessibility innovation, has just returned from an exciting and enlightening showcase at CES 2025, held in Las Vegas from January 7-10. Positioned right next to the NVIDIA booth, CurbCutOS had the unique opportunity to introduce their transformative platform to a global audience of innovators, tech leaders, and industry visionaries.At CES, CurbCutOS showcased its mission to redefine digital accessibility, not as a compliance obligation but as a way to create digital products that truly come to life for people with disabilities. The event provided a valuable forum for conversations with attendees and fellow exhibitors, yielding three key observations about the state of digital accessibility:1. Awareness gap: CES attendees who visited our booth were unaware of the magnitude of the digital accessibility problem. They were shocked when we shared there are 1.85 billion people worldwide living with a disability, yet only 3% of websites and digital assets are truly accessible. They were completely unaware that digital accessibility done correctly opens a trillion-dollar market opportunity, enhances brand value and increases SEO results.2. Stagnation and frustration: Attendees expressed concerns about the perceived lack of progress in digital accessibility development, with many feeling frustrated and uncertain about how to approach these challenges effectively.3. Beyond compliance: The misconception that accessibility is merely about meeting regulations was a recurring theme. CurbCutOS emphasized that true digital accessibility is about enhancing the user experience, ensuring inclusivity, and empowering people with disabilities."CES was an incredible opportunity to educate, inspire, and challenge perspectives on digital accessibility," said Mark Pound, CEO of CurbCutOS. "Our mission is to shift the conversation from compliance to innovation, showing the world how accessible design can unlock human potential."“I met so many amazing people at CES, and what I found most interesting is how many of them didn’t even know digital accessibility was an issue or they had so many misguided beliefs about it,” said Dennis Branch, Chief Revenue Officer for CurbCutOS. “I’m thankful for the conversations I had and the connections I made, and I left the show more inspired than ever to share our work and to make accessibility more of a reality.”CurbCutOS’s proximity to NVIDIA, a global leader in AI and computing, sparked numerous thought-provoking discussions about the intersection of accessibility and emerging technologies. These conversations underscored the importance of building a future where digital experiences are not only inclusive but also innovative and engaging for all users.CurbCutOS is committed to driving meaningful change in the digital accessibility space and will continue to lead the charge in transforming how businesses and organizations approach this critical issue.For more information about CurbCutOS and its innovative platform, visit https://www.curbcutos.com/ ###About CurbCutOSCurbCutOS was founded and is led by people with disabilities with a focus on delivering innovative digital accessibility solutions that help organizations ensure their digital media is compliant, achieve progress in their efforts, and connects them to new market opportunities by making digital content accessible to all. https://www.curbcutos.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.