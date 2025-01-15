From Maternity Leave to Poetry Stardom: Jill Moysiuk Redefines Motherhood with "Mom Said Duck"

FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jill Moysiuk, known to many as "Mom Said Duck," is transforming the way we view motherhood through her hilarious, heartfelt poetry and storytelling. With a talent for turning the chaotic moments of parenting into relatable rhymes, Jill has built a loyal community of moms who find solace and laughter in her words.Her unique journey began in an unexpected place: after losing her job just five days before returning from maternity leave. Faced with uncertainty, Jill rediscovered a childhood passion for writing when her mother gifted her a book of rhymes she had written as a child. That serendipitous moment inspired Jill to pen her own poems about motherhood—saucy yet sweet reflections on the realities of raising children.Over the past five years, Jill has been sharing her poems through a weekly newsletter, "Fresh Poem Friday," bringing laughter and connection to moms around the globe. Her audience grew, and soon she took her performances live with "Mom's Night Out with Mom Said Duck," selling out multiple shows and building a community of mothers who come together to laugh, cry, and celebrate their shared experiences.Finding Comedy in ChaosJill's poems and performances resonate because they speak to the unspoken truths of parenting. From navigating school lunches to dealing with kids’ unexpected outbursts, Jill’s ability to capture these moments in witty rhymes reminds moms that it’s okay to laugh at the madness. As she says, "If we don't laugh, we'll cry."Her work has garnered attention from media outlets like CBC and CTV, and she has been featured on numerous podcasts and local radio shows. Beyond entertainment, Jill's message is deeply empowering. She encourages moms to reconnect with the person they were before the demands of parenting took over. "Instead of trying to find myself, I realized I needed to go back to myself—the person I was at ten years old. That’s my truest self," Jill shares.A Voice for Moms EverywhereJill’s journey is a testament to resilience and the power of creativity. From corporate life to poetry stardom, she has embraced every twist and turn with humor and heart. Her brand, "Mom Said Duck," has become a rallying cry for moms to find joy and community in their shared challenges.Through her work, Jill has built a space where moms feel seen and understood. "Life with kids is bonkers," she admits. "But that’s what makes it hilarious. Moms deserve to be entertained, not just be the entertainment."What’s Next for Mom Said DuckLooking ahead, Jill plans to expand her live shows, bringing "Mom’s Night Out with Mom Said Duck" to new cities and audiences. Her ultimate goal is to inspire more moms to embrace their messy, wonderful lives with laughter and pride.To learn more about Jill Moysiuk and her inspiring journey, visit her Legacy Makers TV page at www.legacymakerstv.com/jill-moysiuk. Jill Moysiuk is proving that even in the chaos of motherhood, there’s room for creativity, connection, and a whole lot of laughter. Through her words and performances, she’s leaving a legacy that moms everywhere won’t soon forget.

