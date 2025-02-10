Maryland Health Secretary Resigns Days After Metabolic Revolution Files Records Request on Halted Schizophrenia Research

Metabolic Revolution files record request with Maryland Department of Health concerning halted ketogenic study for schizophrenia

Maryland Health Secretary Dr. Herrera Scott resigned just days after Metabolic Revolution filed a records request concerning termination of ketogenic research.

In my clinical practice, I've witnessed the profound healing potential of ketogenic therapy for mental health conditions.” — Matt Bernstein, MD, founder of Accord Mental Health

HOPKINS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maryland Health Secretary Dr. Laura Herrera Scott is resigning her position at the end of this month, Gov. Wes Moore announced last week. The announcement came just days after Metabolic Revolution filed a records request concerning her department's unexplained termination of groundbreaking ketogenic research at Spring Grove Hospital Center. Metabolic Revolution, represented by attorney Aaron Siri, filed a Maryland Public Information Act (PIA) request on February 3, 2025.The PIA request seeks transparency regarding the decision to halt privately funded inpatient psychiatric research at the state facility. The request targets all records related to Spring Grove Hospital Center, the Maryland Psychiatric Research Center, and communications involving key personnel and research terms since September 2023."This research represents a crucial investigation into metabolic approaches for treating schizophrenia," said Matt Bernstein, MD, Metabolic Revolution board member and founder of Accord Mental Health. "In my clinical practice, I've witnessed the profound healing potential of ketogenic therapy for mental health conditions. Given the robust positive results in preliminary research, we have both a scientific and ethical duty to continue to research treatments that could transform these vulnerable patients' lives. This is especially true when standard treatments fall short for so many patients and cause life threatening side effects."The terminated research, led by Dr. Deanna Kelly from the University of Maryland School of Medicine working in collaboration with Spring Grove Hospital Center, was exploring ketogenic therapy as a treatment for schizophrenia that addresses underlying metabolic factors - particularly important given that many antipsychotics have adverse side effects and aren't effective for all patients.The study, conducted as a single-blind, randomized trial in a controlled environment, offered a higher level of evidence than observational designs. Randomized controlled trials – often referred to as the “gold standard” in nutrition research – allow researchers to more accurately measure the relationship between dietary interventions and health outcomes. Such well-designed studies are crucial for furthering our understanding of ketogenic therapies as a tool to not only manage, but reverse, a multitude of chronic diseases stemming from metabolic dysfunction."Americans have a right to non-pharmaceutical scientific research," said Jessica Apple, President of Metabolic Revolution. "The fact that state officials would terminate a privately funded study of metabolic therapy – while continuing to support a drug trial, with no explanation for the termination – is unethical. We demand answers and we demand change."Living Well with Schizophrenia creator Lauren Kennedy West found that a medically supervised ketogenic diet eliminated her psychotic and mood symptoms after a decade of struggling with schizoaffective disorder and medication side effects. “We deserve access to high-quality research on metabolic therapies, so we can truly understand if, how, and why this approach might help others like me who desperately need more options,” she said.Metabolic Revolution is a non-partisan organization demanding a new era in nutrition and healthcare. The organization refuses to accept an America where 93% of adults suffer from a chronic condition and more than half have pre-diabetes or diabetes. Through evidence-based advocacy centered on metabolism, Metabolic Revolution works to address the root causes of chronic diseases, including mental health conditions. The organization seeks to educate policymakers, medical professionals, and the public on dietary and other metabolic therapies that have proven effective in treating chronic diseases, believing it's time to move beyond symptom management to create a future of hope and healing.For media inquiries, contact:Jessica Applejess@metabolicrevolution.org

