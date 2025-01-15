Halal Cosmetics Market Booming Worldwide with Latest Demands: Forecast to Reach $144.8161 Billion by 2031

Halal Cosmetics Market, 2025

Halal cosmetics market was valued at $30,685.40 million in 2020, is projected to reach $144,816.10 million by 2031, grow at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Personal care products held the major share in the market accounting near 37.4% of the total halal cosmetics market.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Halal Cosmetics Market by Product Type (Personal Care Products, Color Cosmetics, Fragrances), by Application (Hair Care, Skin Care, Face Care, Beauty Care), by Distribution Channel (Offline, Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031". The research provides a current evaluation of the global market landscape, highlighting recent trends, key drivers, and the overall market environment. The study examines the main factors influencing industry expansion, analyzing both its growth drivers and restraints. Additionally, it sheds light on factors expected to offer promising opportunities for development of industry in the future.Download Sample Report PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2138 The global halal cosmetics market is driven by rise in Muslim population globally and booming halal market, which has now extended its product base to meet the growing personal & beauty care needs of Muslim population. Halal certification enables Muslim population to identify the genuine products, thereby obeying the virtues of their religion, thereby fueling the growth of the global halal cosmetics market According to the global halal cosmetics market analysis, the market is divided by product type, application, distribution channel, and geographical division. By product type, it comprises personal care products, color cosmetics, and fragrances. By application, it includes hair care, skin care, face care, and beauty care. Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and offline. By geography, it includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA markets. Further, the report also covers the strategies adopted by key market players in order to sustain competitive environment and increase their market share.Based on distribution channel, offline sales channel held the major halal cosmetics market share. Offline distribution channels include standalone stores, retail stores, supermarkets, and others wherein the products are displayed for consumers to have a first-hand look at the products that enable them to check the authenticity of the products.Among the product type, fragrance segment is expected to have the highest CAGR during the halal cosmetics market forecast period, followed by color cosmetics. The color cosmetics segment is expected to account for $48,801.5 million in 2031, registering a CAGR of 15.5%. Halal color cosmetics have widespread adoption among the Muslim women population, especially in the youth. Increase in interest of the young Muslim population toward make-up trends that adhere to the religious loyalties has fueled the demand for global color cosmetic products.The demand for halal cosmetic products in the overall halal cosmetics industry is expected to be driven by increase in purchasing power of the growing Muslim population and significant desire among young Muslim women to associate their interest in fashion and makeup with Islamic religious loyalties. These factors also provide lucrative opportunities to the multinational cosmetic companies to enter the halal cosmetics market. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, Malaysia, and Indonesia offer potential growth opportunities for halal color cosmetics products owing to the factors such as increase in young population, high disposable income, and rise in interest in fashion and makeup trends.𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐃-𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐄𝐑 (𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝟑𝟎 𝐉𝐀𝐍 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓) - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/b56517e61ff3aabcef2c2ba40a1610bb In the LAMEA region, the Middle East accounts for the highest market share owing to the presence of the Muslim majority countries that strictly obey the religious commitments in their halal cosmetic products. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth attributed to the growing Muslim population in Muslim majority countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia, along with an increasing focus on personal and beauty care.The report includes comprehensive analysis of the key players in the operating in the market such as Amara Cosmetics, Iba Halal Care, Halal Cosmetics Company, Clara International, Inika, Wardah Cosmetics, PHB Ethical Beauty, Sampure Minerals, One Pure, Mena Cosmetics, and SaafSkinCare.𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬:𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:Growing Muslim Consumer Market:The global Muslim population is increasing, leading to a larger consumer base for Halal products, including cosmetics.Muslim consumers often seek products that comply with their religious beliefs, creating a demand for Halal cosmetics.Increased Awareness and Conscious Consumerism:There is a growing awareness of the ingredients used in cosmetic products, leading consumers to seek more ethical and religiously compliant options.Halal cosmetics appeal to conscious consumers who prioritize cruelty-free, ethical, and sustainable products.Globalization and Cross-Cultural Appeal:Halal cosmetics have the potential to appeal not only to Muslim consumers but also to a broader audience seeking ethical and high-quality products.Expanding into diverse markets allows for increased sales and brand recognition.Certification Standards and Trust:Certification of Halal cosmetics ensures that products meet specific standards, providing trust and confidence to consumers.Collaborating with reputable Halal certification bodies can enhance the credibility of the brand.𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬:Stringent Certification Processes:Meeting the requirements for obtaining and maintaining Halal certification can be demanding. Companies need to ensure that their products adhere to strict standards.Education and Awareness:There is a need for extensive consumer education about the benefits and qualities of Halal cosmetics. Companies may need to invest in marketing campaigns to raise awareness.Supply Chain Management:Ensuring a fully Halal-compliant supply chain is essential, from sourcing raw materials to manufacturing and distribution. This can be a complex process that requires thorough management.Regulatory Compliance:Companies must navigate and comply with various international and local regulations related to cosmetic products, especially those pertaining to religious requirements.𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2138 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the halal cosmetics market analysis from 2020 to 2031 to identify the prevailing halal cosmetics market opportunities.• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.• In-depth analysis of the halal cosmetics market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing halal cosmetics market opportunity.• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐮𝐲 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:○ Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.○ Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.○ Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.○ Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.○ Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.○ Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.○ Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.○ Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.○ Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 "𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:○ Canada Halal Cosmetics Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031○ Europe Halal Cosmetics Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031○ Mexico Halal Cosmetics Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031○ Germany Halal Cosmetics Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031○ Spain Halal Cosmetics Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031○ France Halal Cosmetics Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031○ Luxury Cosmetics Market Expected to Reach $81,247.6 Million by 2026

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.