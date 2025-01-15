Zayed Sustainability Prize celebrates innovators driving global progress at 2025 Awards

Zayed Sustainability Prize Award Ceremony

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --• Funding of 5.9 million USD awarded to 11 organisations and high schools from across the world, in recognition of their impactful sustainability solutions• Winning organisations from India, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Australia, and Tanzania showcased the power of new technologies and local innovation in solving global challenges• The Global High Schools category championed a new generation of sustainability leaders in Mexico, Ghana, the UAE, Uzbekistan, Nepal, and New ZealandToday, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, recognised the 2025 winners of the Zayed Sustainability Prize. Celebrating the transformational impact of 11 pioneering organisations and high schools from across the world, the Prize reflects the UAE’s commitment to fostering scalable solutions to global challenges and empowering communities in their pursuit of sustainable prosperity.In a Ceremony held during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) and attended by 11 Heads of State, Ministers, and business leaders, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed awarded the winners for their remarkable achievements, encouraging continued innovation in every corner of the globe.H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said: “The UAE remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering sustainable development and empowering communities across the world through innovation. The Zayed Sustainability Prize inspires impactful solutions that address critical social and environmental challenges. By nurturing these efforts, we are not only creating a more sustainable future for all, but also honouring the legacy of Sheikh Zayed, whose vision for global progress and humanitarianism continues to guide us.”H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Director General of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, lauded the incredible work being done to deliver innovative and scalable solutions that address the world’s most pressing challenges.H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said: “Today, we recognise a remarkable group of organisations and high schools that are driving tangible progress toward a more prosperous future. This year’s Prize winners showcase solutions that leverage advanced technologies, including AI, enhance local resilience, and deliver transformative, scalable impact worldwide. In doing so, they embody the power of progress in accelerating sustainable development and inclusive socio-economic growth.”The 2025 Prize winners were elected by a distinguished panel of Jury members, across the six categories of Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action and Global High Schools.In the Health category, India’s Periwinkle Technologies was awarded the Prize for its portable, AI-enabled cervical cancer screening device. Operating independently of electricity, the device is accessible even in remote or underserved area. It provides results at the point of care within 30 seconds, enabling early detection and significantly improving women’s health outcomes, having already screened over 300,000 women across India.In the Food category, Nigeria’s NaFarm Foods won for its innovative hybrid solar food dryers that prevent post-harvest losses, reducing both food wastage and carbon consumption. To-date, 80 dryers have been distributed across six Nigerian states, benefitting over 65,000 farmers and lowering carbon emissions by 50,000 metric tonnes annually, whilst simultaneously empowering over 18,000 women and youth through up-skilling programmes.In the Energy category, Palki Motors, an SME from Bangladesh, was awarded the Prize for its locally manufactured, affordable, and lightweight electric vehicles, designed specifically for commercial drivers. Priced at an accessible US $4,990, these vehicles cater to the unique transportation needs of the region. Palki Motors also operates a network of solar powered battery swap stations, which has already benefitted over 23,000 people.In the Water category, SkyJuice Foundation, an NPO from Australia, won for its low-cost, easy to use, gravity-powered, water treatment solution, which uses low-pressure membrane filters to provide clean drinking water without the need for chemicals, pumps, or external energy sources. Over 3 million people have already benefitted from their 9,000 installations across 74 countries, which have collectively produced 1 billion gallons of safe drinking water.In the Climate Action category, OpenMap Development Tanzania won for its innovative mapping solutions, which merge community-driven data collection with advanced technologies such as drones, Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and remote sensing. To date, the NPO has benefitted 140,000 people, engaged over 1,000 youth in community health efforts, and created 100 jobs.Finally, the Zayed Sustainability Prize provides unparalleled opportunities for the next generation of sustainability leaders through its Global High Schools category, empowering youth to drive critical progress in their communities. As of 2025, the Prize’s 56 Global High Schools winners have impacted the lives of over 56,599 students and 480,660 people across the globe.The 2025 recipients of the Global High Schools awards are Centro de Estudios Tecnológicos del Mar 07 (Mexico) representing The Americas; Sakafia Islamic Senior High School (Ghana), representing Sub-Saharan Africa; Merryland International School (UAE), representing the Middle East & North Africa; Presidential School in Tashkent (Uzbekistan), representing Europe & Central Asia; Janamaitri Multiple Campus (Nepal), representing South Asia; and Te Pā o Rākaihautū (New Zealand), representing East Asia & Pacific.From providing access to clean energy, nutritious food, and safe water, to improving healthcare and strengthening climate resilience, the 2025 winners’ efforts embody the Prize’s commitment to the power of progress and sustainable innovation.-Ends-About the Zayed Sustainability PrizeThe Zayed Sustainability Prize is the UAE’s pioneering award for innovative solutions to global challenges.A tribute to the legacy and vision of the UAE’s founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Prize aims to drive sustainable development worldwide.Each year, across the Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action and Global High Schools categories, the Prize rewards organisations and high schools for their groundbreaking solutions to our planet’s most pressing needs.Through its 117 winners, in 17 years, the Prize has positively impacted 407 million lives across the globe, inspiring innovators to amplify their impact, and chart a sustainable future for all.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.