Timeshare Users Group Announces the Best-Selling and Most-Rented Timeshares in 2024

ORANGE PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Each year, the Timeshare Users Group (TUG) unveils the most successfully sold and rented timeshares from its industry-leading Online Marketplace. This trusted platform enables owners to successfully sell or rent their timeshares without paying exorbitant upfront fees or commissions, while avoiding common scams that plague the timeshare industry.View the Rankings of the Most Popular Timeshares Sold & Rented in 2024 The Timeshare Users Group Marketplace , operated by and for timeshare owners, offers a unique alternative to traditional resellers by providing a straightforward, transparent platform without large upfront fees and zero commissions! Since its inception, the marketplace has facilitated tens of millions of dollars worth of successful transactions with 100% of the proceeds going directly into owners pockets! Additionally, owners can view historical data going back more than 15 years to analyze year-over-year trends and gain valuable insights into the evolving timeshare market.Proudly holding the title of the very first timeshare website on the internet. Veteran-founded more than 30 years ago, TUG is a family-run consumer advocacy organization dedicated to providing unbiased advice and information about all things timeshare-related where owners can go to get reliable help with their timeshare for free 24 hours a day

