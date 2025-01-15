Amritkaal Mentors Movement Launched on National Youth Day: Empowering India's Youth Through Mentorship

The visionary leaders who inspired us at the Amritkaal Mentors Movement! From Sadhguru’s wisdom to Dr. Velumani Arokiaswamy’s entrepreneurial insights and impactful messages from thought leaders like Geetha Kannan and Navi Radjou Delivering a motivational message on resilience and the importance of skilling youth for India's growth at the Amritkaal Mentors Movement launch. Discussing entrepreneurial essentials during the launch of the Amritkaal Mentors Movement.

Amritkaal Mentors Movement launched on National Youth day to empower India's youth with mentorship, skills and leadership for a developed nation by 2047

We must be able to produce youths, millions of youth truly committed to know what is the truth about our existence, success, failures. the truth about the beautiful or displeasing aspects of our lives” — Sadhguru

GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the Amritkaal Mentors Movement was officially launched by MentorCloud . This pathbreaking initiative aspires to create a transformative scalable mentorship ecosystem for students, professionals and entrepreneurs across India, nurturing a tradition of guidance and mutual growth to support India’s Ambition to becoming a fully developed nation, Vikisit Bharat, by or before 2047.The virtual event, attended by college students from 15 states of India, was led by thought leaders and insightful speakers who shared their perspectives on mentorship, leadership, employment and innovation. Dr. Ravishankar Gundlapalli , Founder and CEO of MentorCloud, inaugurated the movement with a spellbinding address urging students to become the CEOs of their own life. "India has over half a billion young people under the age of 35. They will become a true demographic dividend and propel India towards becoming a fully developed nation by 2047 only if we skill and mentor them to achieve their fullest potential," said Dr. Gundlapalli in his opening remarks announcing the movement. Else the same demographic dividend can be a liability, he added.Dr. Gundlapalli also set the stage for the day’s impactful sessions, led by had renowned speakers from various fields:Sadhguru, Founder of Isha Foundation, shared an inspiring video message urging the youth to become seekers of truth and to be resilient. His motivational acumen included five compulsory tips to defeat challenges faced by youth today "If you don’t skill the nation, you will kill the nation," he reminded the audience, encouraging them to take responsibility for their skills and growth.Dr. Velumani Arokiaswamy, Creator of Thyrocare, inspired the audience with a session on "Essentials of an Entrepreneur," delivering practical advice on building and sustaining successful ventures, sharing his own experience bootstrapping Thyrocare into a $1B enterpriseSanjeev Sharan, Director of HR at ZTE India, highlighted "Skills and Character Traits to Amplify Your Employability," equipping the youth with tools for career readiness.Navi Radjou, French-American Innovation & Leadership Scholar, explained "How to Innovate and Lead Wisely in the 21st Century," looking at sustainable and frugal innovation practices.Ramesh Vaswani, Business and Management Advisor, with 60 years of experience provided insights on "Cracking the Code: What Leaders Look for in First-Time Job Candidates," providing students with precise guidance on interview preparation and skills.Dr. Manish Kothari, President of ISBR Group of Institutions, presented several case studies of students who did the extra to build extra-ordinary careers in his talk "Employability by Design: Crafting Your Academic Journey.,"Geetha Kannan, CEO of Wequity, concluded the day with practical tips on "Unleashing Your Shakti for Viksit Bharat @2047," which was a fitting close to the day that started with Swami Vivekananda’s quote “All power is within you.”The Amritkaal Mentors Movement is designed as a catalyst for Change in India's youth, with nearly 50% of the nation’s population under the age of 25. It calls on young Indians to embrace mentorship, become seekers of truth, and take absolute responsibility of their growth. As Sadhguru said, "Youth must seek truth to remain youthful," urging the audience to abandon outdated ideologies and take charge of their lives with resilience and innovation.The movement, led by MentorCloud, is supported by esteemed partner organizations, including Pod, Become, Verbinden Communication, Josh Technology Group, Algoshack, ISBR Institutions, all of whom are passionate about empowering Indian youth and seeing the country achieve the Viksit Bharat @ 2047 goal.As we embark on this transformative journey, let us carry forward the lessons imparted by Swami Vivekananda and the profound messages shared during this launch. Together, we can nurture a skilled, vibrant and empowered India, making the dream of a developed nation by 2047.To learn more about the Amritkaal Mentors Movement, visit: www.amritkaalmentors.in

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.