Veracite Trust is BC's Newest Independent Trust Company

Veracite Trust, BC's newest independent trust company, is now providing trust services focussed on escrow transactions, estates and corporate foreign exchange.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veracite Trust Company Ltd. (Veracite) is pleased to announce that it has received regulatory approval from the BC Financial Services Authority (BCFSA) to operate as a new financial institution. After an extensive approval review process, Veracite will now offer a boutique and private trust experience focused exclusively on building long-term relationships with high-net-worth individuals, families, and businesses. Initial service offerings will include:• Estate administration• Competitive corporate foreign exchange • Corporate services, encompassing mortgage services policy and AML supportAbout Veracite:The name Veracite is derived from French spelling of veracity, meaning truthful, honest, and accurate. This reflects the company's commitment to earning the trust of its clients, industry professionals, and regulators. Veracite is a privately-held company based and unaffiliated with any bank or large financial firm. This independence allows us to act in the best interest of our clients and to partner with their professional advisors.Leadership Team:• Brian Peterson, Board Chair: Trust company and mortgage services veteran with over two decades of industry experience.• Samantha Gale, CEO & Director: Legally trained regulatory expert in finance, with a Masters of Law in financial regulation.• Michael Deane, Director: Investment banker with 25 years of experience advising domestic and global clients.• Frank Chong, Director: Veteran financial institutions regulator and sector leader with senior executive and advisory roles.• Syd Au, Director: Merger and acquisitions specialist with experience structuring private and public companies.• Barry Bergstrom, Director: Chartered Professional Accountant and senior executive with 40 years of experience across various sectors.• Andrew Clauson, Director: Chartered Financial Analyst specializing in financial modeling, and risk management.Quote:"Veracite's business authorization is a testament to our team's tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to providing exceptional trust services. We are now poised to deliver tailored solutions to our clients, helping them achieve their financial goals with confidence. We look forward to building lasting relationships and contributing to generational wealth for families and enabling business success for corporations." - Brian Peterson, Board Chair“We're thrilled to announce the introduction of our corporate foreign exchange services, offering competitive rates that empower Canadian businesses to thrive in the global market. Our goal is to provide tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each client, helping them navigate the complexities of international trade with confidence.” Michael Deane, VP of Corporate ServicesTo learn more, visit www.veracitetrust.com Address2025 Willingdon Ave. Suite 900 Burnaby, BC V5C 0J3(604)964-0202

