Dr. Alveda King Delivers Call to Action in 2025

Alveda King

Niece of Celebrated Civil Rights Activist Urges Country to Embrace Hope

Through our prayers, our hope, and our continued hard work, we can finally rejoice that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.” — Alveda King

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Alveda King, niece of iconic civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., delivers a powerful call to action, urging the nation to come together in 2025. King encourages Americans to embrace hope and work toward a future of positive change and new beginnings.King emphasizes that the American Dream is for everyone, with equal freedom and opportunity to succeed.She calls for unity, exhorting us to support one another, recognizing that we are all one blood, one human race, from the womb to the tomb and beyond.January marks a time of significant change and progress for our nation, with events like the annual March for Life, MLK Day, and the presidential inauguration. This month also saw the funeral of President Jimmy Carter, an occasion honoring the end of a remarkable legacy.“When peripherals collide, convergence is imminent,” says King.“The convergency of these events cannot be just a coincidence, and January’s March for Life, in particular, gives us a chance to reflect on the progress we have made in the movement.”King invites Americans to join in prayer for our nation as we enter this new season of promise: “Through our prayers, our hope, and our continued hard work, we can finally rejoice that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”King’s videos “Pray for America” and “Let Freedom Ring” convey the heart of this message. Also, in commemoration of MLK Day and what would be her uncle’s 96th birthday today, Alveda King Ministries’ KOINONIA outreach will package 25,000 meals for Haiti, reflecting the spirit of service and unity her uncle championed.For the latest updates on Dr. King’s appearances and initiatives, follow her on X @alvedacking or visit her Facebook page at www.facebook.com/dralvedaking About Dr. Alveda KingAs founder of Alveda King Ministries, Alveda C. King, Ph.D., uses her God-given talents to glorify God and uphold the sanctity of life from the womb to the tomb, and beyond. She currently serves as a board member and senior advisor to Priests for Life and as chair of the Center for the American Dream at America First Policy Institute (AFPI) . She is also a voice for the Silent No More Awareness Campaign, sharing her testimony of two abortions, God’s forgiveness, and healing.Dr. King is the daughter of the late slain civil rights activist Rev. A. D. King and Mrs. Naomi King; the granddaughter of Rev. M. L. King, Sr. and Mrs. Alberta King; and the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. As a Christian evangelist and author of the best sellers “King Rules” and “We’re Not Colorblind,” she is also the founder of Speak for Life and currently serves as a Fox News Channel contributor. She is a former Georgia state legislator and a twice-assigned presidential appointee.While living a “lifetime of serving God and humanity,” she has been honored with many awards, including a Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award (2021) and the Cardinal John O’Connor Pro-Life Hall of Fame Award (2011).Dr. King lives in Atlanta, where she is the grateful mother of six and a blessed grandmother.

