Artist Jill Krutick Selected to Exhibit at the Grand Palais, Paris: "Salon Comparaisons 2025: Expressionnisme Abstrait"
Krutick to exhibit Eco Mixed Media Artworks at Art Capital 2025, which opens February 18th and runs through February 22nd
Krutick will be presenting her "Water Tiger" mixed media paintings. "Water Tiger" is an eco-based themed painting that explores the use of texture, form and color to examine the eco-challenges facing our sea. A complex interplay of watercolor, oil paint, and acrylic mediums, together with various paper collage and plastic materials help tell the story. The work examines the open, fluid, and reflective effects of water -- as well as the debris that clutters it.
Krutick will also be exhibiting two smaller works (6 x 8 inches; 15 x 20 cm), "Looking Up, 2024" and "Cousin It, 2024." Both works are ink on yupo paper.
The event will be open to the public.
Vernissage (Opening) will be on February 18th from 3pm - 10PM
Salon Comparaisons 2025, GRAND PALAIS, 3 Av. du Général Eisenhower
Wednesday, February 19th......................11am - 8pm
Thursday, February 20th...........................11am - 8pm
Friday, February 21st....................................11am - 10pm
Saturday, February 22nd...........................10am - 6pm
Abstract Expressionist Artists Participating:
BOLDRIN, Sergio
BUSCA, Francesca
DAWNLEY, Kimberley
GARO, Bernard
GOUVEIAC, Celia
HOPKINS, Peter
KRUTICK, Jill
LEFERME, Adélaide
MARE, Hanna
MAS, Alexandra
OLSON, Sarah
OROSCHAKOFF, Haralampi G.
POHU LEFÈVRE, François
REIFENBERG, Dodi
ROSS, Arabella
RYAN, Annemarie
SPADINI, Ennio
VASSIL, Natalie
WERNDL, Annette
A Little History
Art Capital was born in 2006 from the desire of the so-called “historic salons of the Grand Palais” and artists from different backgrounds to play on their differences, to join forces to create a federative and new event within the framework of the historic return of these salons to the Grand Palais. The five historic Parisian art fairs are united under the name of Art Capital: Les Artistes Français, Les Artistes Indépendants, Comparaisons, Dessin et Peinture à l’eau and La Nationale des Beaux-Arts.
About Jill Krutick
Jill Krutick is an American contemporary abstract expressionist who painted privately for over 30 years and studied at The Art Students League of New York. In 2010, she began publicly exhibiting her work. She has been praised by world-famous art critics and has had four solo museum exhibitions and scores of group exhibitions both in the U.S. and several major European cities. Her most recent solo museum exhibition in 2023 featured a site-specific 85-foot-long abstract artwork, “Coral Beliefs,” at Pyramid Hill Sculptures Park & Museum, Ohio. As a young painter and pianist, later as a media executive and board member, Ms. Krutick has spent her life dedicated to the arts. For more information about Jill Krutick, visit her website jillkrutickfineart.com or studio/gallery in Mamaroneck, Westchester, New York.
Jill Krutick
Jill Krutick Fine Art
+1 914-522-0420
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
About Jill Krutick
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.