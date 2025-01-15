Kryptos Biotechnologies Awarded The RIGHT Foundation’s Product Development Award (PDA) Research Grant

Kryptos Biotechnologies, Inc. - Diagnostic Solutions

Funding to Advance PCR-Based Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics System for Infectious Diseases

HAYWARD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kryptos Biotechnologies, a Silicon Valley-based diagnostics startup, today announced its selection as a recipient of The RIGHT Foundation’s Product Development Award.

This research grant will support the company in advancing its proprietary PCR-based point-of-care (POC) molecular diagnostic system, the KUICK™ System, to combat infectious diseases and improve global healthcare outcomes.

“We are humbled and thrilled to receive this grant, which will further our mission to develop advanced point-of-care molecular diagnostics that can fight infections and save lives,” said Jinyong Lee, CEO and Co-founder of Kryptos Biotechnologies.

The research project will be conducted in collaboration with Osang Healthcare, with the primary focus on developing molecular diagnostic reagents for sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The team aims to create a multiplex STI diagnostic test capable of detecting Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Trichomoniasis within 30 minutes using a single patient sample.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), these infections are among the most prevalent STIs globally, with an estimated 129 million cases of Chlamydia, 82 million cases of Gonorrhea, and 151 million cases of Trichomoniasis reported in 2020.

Accurate detection of these STIs often relies on PCR-based molecular diagnostics, which are traditionally conducted in centralized laboratories equipped with extensive infrastructure. This limits accessibility in low- and middle-income countries with insufficient medical resources. By contrast, point-of-care molecular diagnostic devices, like Kryptos’ KUICK System, integrate all diagnostic processes into a single, compact device. These systems offer user-friendly, rapid, and reliable diagnostic solutions, enabling timely interventions in resource-constrained settings.

Additionally, in developed countries, such devices allow smaller clinics to provide accurate, same-day results, significantly enhancing the quality of patient care.

In this collaboration, Osang Healthcare will develop real-time PCR reagents, while Kryptos Biotechnologies will focus on optimizing the KUICK System, including its innovative cartridge with integrated sample preparation chemistries. The company is also working to enhance the system’s overall performance to ensure reliability across diverse healthcare environments.

Dr. Jun Ho Son, CTO of Kryptos Biotechnologies and Principal Investigator of the project, highlighted the KUICK System’s technological innovation, stating, “Our proprietary photothermal heating technology enables the KUICK System to meet diverse market demands for speed, accuracy, cost-efficiency, and portability. This grant represents a vital step toward making high-quality diagnostics accessible to under-served communities worldwide.” He added, “We are committed to ensuring this product makes a meaningful impact on healthcare environments, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.”

About The RIGHT Foundation

The RIGHT Foundation is a global health research funding agency established through a public-private partnership between the Government of Korea, Korean life sciences companies, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The foundation catalyzes collaborations between Korean and international researchers to develop essential medical countermeasures as global public goods. To learn more, visit https://rightfoundation.kr/en/.

About Kryptos Biotechnologies

Founded in 2017, Kryptos Biotechnologies is a life sciences startup based in the San Francisco Bay Area. The company’s proprietary photothermal heating technology uses light to generate and control heat, enabling the miniaturization of molecular diagnostic devices. Kryptos’ solutions empower physicians to make informed treatment decisions quickly, with its PCR-based point-of-care molecular diagnostic system providing accurate, sample-to-answer results in under 30 minutes. For more information, visit https://kryptosbio.com/ or contact Sonia Awan, PR representative for Kryptos, at soniaawan@outbloompr.net.

