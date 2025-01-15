The Good Feet Store Partners with Katie Couric Media to Help Individuals Get Back in the Picture

The Good Feet Store and Katie Couric Media Launch 2025 Campaign to Inspire Health, Wellness, and Getting Back in The Picture of the Life You Love

DEL MAR, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Good Feet Store, the nation’s leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally fitted arch supports, is thrilled to announce a comprehensive partnership with Katie Couric Media (KCM). This collaboration blends two brands with a deep commitment to empowering individuals to live healthier, pain-free lives.

“At The Good Feet Store, we have an unwavering commitment to improving the quality of people’s lives — two feet at a time,” said Doug Zarkin, Chief Brand Officer of Modern Performance + Recovery Brands, the holding company for The Good Feet Store. “Katie Couric’s authentic connection to her audience and her passion for health and wellness make her the perfect partner to highlight how our clinically proven 3-Step Arch Support System helps people move forward into a life they love with relief from the hip, knee, back, leg, or foot pain that has kept them out of the picture.”

Anchored by a Powerful Story of Transformation

At the heart of this partnership is a video documenting Katie’s personal experience with The Good Feet Store. Beginning with her free, personalized fitting at one of the nearly 300 locations nationwide, the video will follow Katie as she incorporates the 3-Step Arch Support System into her life. From reducing pain in her hips, knees, back, and legs to improving her overall comfort and mobility, Katie will show how Good Feet’s clinically proven arch support system enables her to live the active, dynamic life she loves.

A recent independent, academic study, conducted by a renowned principal investigator from Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital, highlighted the effectiveness of the 3-Step Arch Support System from The Good Feet Store in the following ways:

• Clinically proven. Significant pain relief in only 4 weeks.1

• Clinically proven to improve balance and stability.

• Clinically proven relief from plantar fasciitis and pain in the balls of your feet.2

• Clinically proven to relieve the leading causes of foot pain.3

• Clinically proven relief of foot discomfort so you can keep moving.4

• Clinically proven to help put your feet into a pain-free position.4

A Comprehensive Content Partnership

This collaboration goes beyond a traditional campaign. Launching in February 2025, it will feature a variety of engaging content assets, including:

• High-impact video documenting Katie’s journey.

• Editorial features delving into foot health and wellness.

• Podcast integrations sharing authentic insights from Katie.

• Social media storytelling that educates and connects with audiences.

This comprehensive approach aligns with KCM’s commitment to sharing health and wellness solutions that inspire action and improve lives.

“Katie Couric Media is dedicated to sharing impactful stories that inspire and create meaningful change,” said John Molner, Chief Executive Officer of KCM. “The Good Feet Store is a purpose-driven brand with a clinically proven solution, and we’re thrilled to partner with them to encourage people nationwide to prioritize their health and well-being.”

Shared Values, Shared Success

“This partnership with Katie Couric Media embodies everything The Good Feet Store stands for: empowering people to reclaim and improve their lives. As franchisees, we are thrilled to see such a trusted and influential voice joining us to highlight the life-changing benefits of our arch supports. Katie's authenticity and passion align perfectly with our mission, and I couldn't be more excited to see how this collaboration will resonate with our customers and communities,” said Kim Sciacca, President of The Good Feet Store Franchisee Association and CEO of Feet First Partners.

This partnership is designed to inspire millions to take the first step — literally and figuratively — toward living healthier, pain-free lives.

Stay tuned for the launch of this exciting campaign in February 2025. For more information about The Good Feet Store and its clinically proven 3-Step Arch Support System, visit the company’s website at https://www.goodfeet.com/

To learn more about Katie Couric Media, visit the company’s website at www.katiecouric.com

About The Good Feet Store

Founded in 1992, The Good Feet Store is the market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally fitted arch supports, with nearly 300 retail locations in the U.S. and abroad. Engineered for comfort and pain relief in more than 400 styles, flexibilities, and sizes, Good Feet Arch Supports are personally fitted to the precise needs and preferences of its customers and are backed by a Manufacturer's Lifetime Limited Warranty. The Good Feet Store operates with an end-to-end approach to maximize performance and ensure consistent quality standards. Good Feet Arch Supports are manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility in Carlsbad, California, and supplied exclusively to its retail locations. Each Good Feet Store location is staffed with well-trained Good Feet Arch Support Specialists who provide customers with a no-obligation, free, personal fitting. To learn more about The Good Feet Store and Good Feet Arch Supports, and to see Good Feet Store reviews from actual customers, visit goodfeet.com.

About Modern Performance and Recovery Brands (MPRBrands)

Modern Performance and Recovery Brands (MPRBrands) is dedicated to improving physical well-being through personalized health solutions. With a focus on performance, recovery, and long-term wellness, MPRBrands unites a complementary ecosystem of brands including The Good Feet Store, ING Source (OS1st), Stretch*d, and Compression Health. MPRBrands serves customers globally, offering products and services that address both temporary physical challenges and ongoing health needs. We believe that health and wellness should be personal, and we are committed to delivering solutions that make a real difference in people’s lives.

For more information on MPRBrands and its portfolio of health and wellness brands, visit https://mprbrands.com/

About Katie Couric Media (KCM)

KCM was founded in 2017 by award-winning journalist Katie Couric and her husband, John Molner, formerly a general partner at a New York-based investment firm. Together, they identified a white space in the media landscape and set out to help brands amplify their values and cultivate an engaged and diverse audience through authentic storytelling. KCM collaborates with some of the world’s biggest brands to create elevated, purpose-driven content. Its core mission is to help businesses develop and deliver powerful narratives around the most critical and urgent issues of our time. From diversity and inclusion to the environment and sustainability to misinformation and the media, KCM is able to unpack complicated stories and tell them in a way that enlightens and inspires. These narratives are showcased across KCM’s diverse platforms, including the daily newsletter Wake-Up Call, the podcast Next Question in partnership with iHeartMedia, short and long-form video series, and social media. For more information about Katie Couric Media, visit www.katiecouric.com.

1 In an uncontrolled clinical study, at Day 30, most patients with plantar fasciitis reported a 50% decrease in pain.

2 In an uncontrolled clinical study, at Day 90, most patients with plantar fasciitis reported an 85% decrease in pain. Patients with metatarsalgia showed a trend of a 40% reduction of pain at Day 90, although the data were not statistically significant.

3 In an uncontrolled clinical study, at Day 90, most patients with plantar fasciitis reported an 85% decrease in pain.

4 In an uncontrolled clinical study, at Day 90, there was an overall decrease in pain in 82% of cases.

