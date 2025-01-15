Janet Walker, Screenwriter, Director, Producer, Returns to EFM, Unveils New Key Art Assets

Slate of Projects Unveiled at the European Film Market. Haute-Lifestyle.com, the Boutique Luxury Lifestyle Online Magazine.

Janet Walker, Screenwriter, Director, Producer, Unveils New Key Art Assets

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Janet Walker, award-winning screenwriter, director, producer, publisher, and owner of the online boutique luxury lifestyle magazine, Haute-Lifestyle.com, will unveil a slate of projects, including five award-winning screenplays and three, unscripted, limited series, shows at the European Film Market.

With acceptance at EFM, held from February 13, 2025, to February 19, 2025, during the Berlin Film Festival, Ms. Walker, a recognized producer, and screenwriter, will present three of her most acclaimed projects, “The Six Sides of Truth,” “The Wednesday Killer,” and “The Manhattan Project.”

She is also unveiling Key Art assets for all projects. Her filmography, with can be seen on FilmFreeway, by accessing this link, https://filmfreeway.com/JanetWalker and on IMDB, by accessing this link, https://imdb.me/JanetWalker1, also includes, two additional features, “The Assassins of Fifth Avenue,” and “Project 13: The Last Day.”

“My screenplays imitate life with cinematic value added. Obviously, there is not an exactness to what I write, however, I did live and work in Manhattan, and experienced victimization and severe repercussions for seeking justice which became a source of inspiration. The screenplays are my way of exposing the individuals for the heinous criminal actions and the system for its coverup,” Ms. Walker recently said in an interview with Wild Filmmaker Magazine. The article can be seen by accessing this link, https://wildfilmmaker.com/my-screenplays-imitate-life-with-cinematic-value-added-exclusive-interview-with-janet-walker/

Three unscripted television series tap the current global trends, including true crime with “Justice Watch Investigates,” an unscripted case-by-case investigation of cold crimes, that tries to provide answers on the missing and comfort to the living; “Rape, Religion, Wall Street, and Money,” a survival story that exposes the depths the powerful will go to cover their criminal enterprise, and delicious ‘cue delights, with “The Big Cue Country Road Trip,” a barbeque extravaganza highlighting barbeque joints anywhere, and everywhere.

Ms. Walker’s five screenplays, “The Six Sides of Truth,” “The Wednesday Killer,” “The Manhattan Project,” “The Assassins of Fifth Avenue,” and “Project 13: The Last Day” have received a total of 120 awards and selections.

“The Six Sides of Truth,” tells the story of a female reporter who discovered the human testing of a classified project and her race against time to expose the high-ranking government officials who will stop at nothing to silence her. “The Six Sides of Truth has won seven Screenplay Festival honors, including Best First-Time Screenwriter, from the Los Angeles Film Awards, been named a finalist at three festivals, including the Swedish Film Festival, received seven Honorable Mentions, including the Art Film Awards in Skopje, Kosovo, and received 12 Official Selections from diverse regions such as Tokyo, Montreal, Canada, and Berlin, Germany.

“The Wednesday Killer,” a riveting, race against time crime drama, tells the story of a sadomasochistic murderer targeting affluent New York City women and the FBI agent driven by childhood memories to catch this monster before he kills again. “The Wednesday Killer,” has won 15 screenwriting awards, and recently received a prestigious Best Picture nominee award from the Dubai Film Festival, and has been nominated for “Screenplay of the Year,” by the New York Film Awards.

“The Manhattan Project,” a riveting, fast-action, suspense thriller, weaves a tale of greed and corruption, as a dedicated investigative news team works to expose a depraved minister and a tenacious DEA agent, haunted by the murder of her family, race to capture a ruthless cartel leader with a foothold in Manhattan’s legal system.

“The Assassins of Fifth Avenue,” an edgy crime thriller, tells the story of a wealthy criminal mastermind, a serial killer, and a reporter determined to uncover the truth and the exiled detective she enlists to help her find the killer before he kills again.

“Project 13: The Last Day,” a gripping, white-knuckle, sci-fi action drama, follows the Braverman family in a post-apocalyptic world as they seek to reunite with their loved ones after a bioweapon is released resulting in anarchy and lawlessness while the government searches for a solution.

About Haute-Lifestyle.com

Haute-Lifestyle.com, along with Ms. Walker's other online and written properties, are solely owned and operated by Janet Walker. She is the sole proprietor. Haute-Lifestyle.com, "The Huff Post of Luxury," has provided readers with breaking news and political coverage for over a decade and remains committed to informing readers with the Beltway Insider, a weekly roundup of the nation's top stories from inside the Beltway.

Across the nine sections and 43 subsections, Haute-Lifestyle.com brings readers an international cosmopolitan beat covering crime, science, technology, lifestyle, fashion, entertainment, travel, leisure, The Arts, book reviews, theater, music, and the world’s geopolitical scene.

Find us at https://www.Haute-Lifestyle.com.

No person or persons has been given the authority to negotiate any business on Ms. Walker’s behalf. Any person or persons who indicate, by any means, that they represent Haute-Lifestyle.com, or Ms. Janet Walker, is committing fraud.

