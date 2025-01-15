Swab-its® Recognized Among Top General Merchandise Brands by RangeMe

Swab-its®, manufacturer of precision foam swabs and cleaning solutions, is proud to announce its inclusion in RangeMe's Top 50 General Merchandise Brands

This recognition underscores our commitment to providing innovative and reliable cleaning solutions to our customers. ”
— Michael Lecrenski, Marketing Manager of Swab-its

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swab-its®, a leading manufacturer of precision foam swabs and cleaning solutions, is proud to announce its inclusion in RangeMe's Top 50 General Merchandise Brands, as featured by Mass Market Retailers on December 22, 2024.

RangeMe, a premier online platform connecting product suppliers with retail buyers, compiles this prestigious list based on buyer engagement metrics, including sample requests, meeting inquiries, and product saves. Swab-its®'s recognition reflects its growing popularity and the increasing demand for its high-quality cleaning products across various industries. Swab-its was selected as the 11th best product in the General Merchandise Brands category.

"We are honored to be acknowledged by RangeMe and Mass Market Retailers," said Michael Lecrenski, Marketing Manager at Swab-its®. "This recognition underscores our commitment to providing innovative and reliable cleaning solutions to our customers. We look forward to expanding our reach and continuing to deliver exceptional products that meet the evolving needs of the market."

Swab-its® offers a diverse range of foam swabs designed for precision cleaning in sectors such as firearms maintenance, cosmetics, electronics, and automotive care. Their products are known for being lint-free, durable, and reusable, making them a superior alternative to traditional cotton swabs.

For a full list of Range Me’s Top 50 General Merchandise Brands, visit: https://massmarketretailers.com/rangeme-top-brands-general-merchandise/

For more information about Swab-its® and their product offerings, visit their RangeMe profile: https://app.rangeme.com/suppliers/swab-its-2e15ac/brands/198495

About Swab-its®

Swab-its® is a registered trademark of Super Brush LLC, specializing in foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across various industries. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Swab-its® provides products that meet the highest standards of performance and reliability.

Media Contact:
Michael Lecrenski
Marketing Manager
Swab-its®
800 Worcester St
Springfield, MA 01151
mlecrenski@superbrush.com

Michael Lecrenski
Super Brush LLC
+ + + +1 4135431442
email us here
About

We provide foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printing, firearm and other industries. Our scale, scope and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow us to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. We are passionate about providing our customers with the best solutions available. Our customers run the scale from early start-up to century’s old established companies. If the solution rests on applying, collecting, cleaning or spreading material through the use of foam applicator and swabs, we will provide practical solutions - from concept, through testing to scale up all the way to high volume production. Be it custom designs or one of our 3,000+ standard parts, we will provide the most practical solution to your need. In addition, you will find our Swab-its® branded products in retail stores, web-sites and catalogs and on this web page to purchase. For nearly three-quarters of a century, Super Brush has been solving customer problems through leading in Foam Swab Technology. For over 60 years, Super Brush has been manufacturing in Hampden County, MA. As a leader in the design and development of foam applicators and swabs, Super Brush’s highly automated facility employs over 95 full time staff in engineering, production, quality, sales & marketing positions.

