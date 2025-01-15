Swab-its® Recognized Among Top General Merchandise Brands by RangeMe

Swab-its® by Super Brush LLC Swab-its a top 50 brand on Range Me Visit Swab-its retail on Range Me

Swab-its®, manufacturer of precision foam swabs and cleaning solutions, is proud to announce its inclusion in RangeMe's Top 50 General Merchandise Brands

This recognition underscores our commitment to providing innovative and reliable cleaning solutions to our customers. ” — Michael Lecrenski, Marketing Manager of Swab-its

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swab-its®, a leading manufacturer of precision foam swabs and cleaning solutions, is proud to announce its inclusion in RangeMe's Top 50 General Merchandise Brands, as featured by Mass Market Retailers on December 22, 2024.

RangeMe, a premier online platform connecting product suppliers with retail buyers, compiles this prestigious list based on buyer engagement metrics, including sample requests, meeting inquiries, and product saves. Swab-its®'s recognition reflects its growing popularity and the increasing demand for its high-quality cleaning products across various industries. Swab-its was selected as the 11th best product in the General Merchandise Brands category.

"We are honored to be acknowledged by RangeMe and Mass Market Retailers," said Michael Lecrenski, Marketing Manager at Swab-its®. "This recognition underscores our commitment to providing innovative and reliable cleaning solutions to our customers. We look forward to expanding our reach and continuing to deliver exceptional products that meet the evolving needs of the market."

Swab-its® offers a diverse range of foam swabs designed for precision cleaning in sectors such as firearms maintenance, cosmetics, electronics, and automotive care. Their products are known for being lint-free, durable, and reusable, making them a superior alternative to traditional cotton swabs.

For a full list of Range Me’s Top 50 General Merchandise Brands, visit: https://massmarketretailers.com/rangeme-top-brands-general-merchandise/

For more information about Swab-its® and their product offerings, visit their RangeMe profile: https://app.rangeme.com/suppliers/swab-its-2e15ac/brands/198495

About Swab-its®

Swab-its® is a registered trademark of Super Brush LLC, specializing in foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across various industries. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Swab-its® provides products that meet the highest standards of performance and reliability.

Media Contact:

Michael Lecrenski

Marketing Manager

Swab-its®

800 Worcester St

Springfield, MA 01151

mlecrenski@superbrush.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.