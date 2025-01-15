Max Lifchitz performs Liszt's Bagatelle Without Tonality on Sunday evening January 19 in New York City

NorSou Jan 19 2025

The program will feature Franz Liszt's prophetic Bagatelle Without Tonality, Schoenberg's Six Little Pieces Op. 19, and recent works by 8 living composers.

Max Lifchitz, Mexican-born composer, pianist and entrepreneur, has one of the keenest senses anywhere for what belongs with what on a program.” — Times Union/Knight-Ridder Newspapers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Sunday evening, January 19, 2025, Max Lifchitz will perform a recital traversing one hundred fifty years of piano music.The program will feature Franz Liszt's prophetic Bagatelle Without Tonality, written in 1885, as well as Arnold Schoenberg's early atonal essay, the Six Little Piano Pieces Op. 19, published in 1913.The enlightening event will also bring to life eight recent works by composers from Canada, Europe, and throughout the US. Included will be music by Elizabeth Bell , Mary Fineman, Ed Green, Kirsten Johnson, Francois-Hugues Leclair, Franz Liszt, Max Lifchitz, Robert Martin , Arnold Schoenberg & William Toutant.The concert will be held at Manhattan's Klavierhaus (790 11TH Avenue, New York, NY 10019).It will start at 7 PM and conclude around 8:30 PM.The concert will be live streamed via YouTube @ https://www.youtube.com/live/xbl8xDsgWIQ?si=z1fdUUkbQbK538YC Admission to the event and/or the live stream is free. No tickets or registration are required.Active as pianist and composer, Max Lifchitz has appeared as a soloist with, among others, the Albany Symphony Orchestra, the Sheboygan Symphony, Mexico’s National Symphony Orchestra, and the Neuchatel Orchestra in Switzerland. The San Francisco Chronicle described him as "a composer of brilliant imagination and a stunning, ultra-sensitive pianist, "while the New York praised him for his "clean, measured and sensitive performances." His numerous recordings are widely available through Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube, Naxos, and most other music streaming services.The event is made possible with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. Additional support from the BMI Foundation, the Zethus Fund. Generous gifts by many generous individual donors are gratefully acknowledged.For the complete North/South concert series schedule, please visit http://www.northsouthmusic.org To stream, download and/or purchase the more than 60 compact discsreleased by the North/South Recordings label please go toNorth/South Recordings -

