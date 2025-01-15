Cindy Gullo Counseling Wins the 2024 Quality Business Award for The Best Counseling Service in O'Fallon, Illinois

Company Logo 2024 Quality Business Award Winner Cindy Gullo

O'FALLON, IL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cindy Gullo Counseling's receipt of the 2024 Quality Business Award for The Best Counseling Service in O'Fallon, Illinois, is a significant milestone. This accolade acknowledges Cindy Gullo's exceptional customer service, high-quality counseling, and overall business performance and significantly enhances the service's reputation and credibility.The Quality Business Awards annually acknowledges businesses exhibiting excellence within their industry. Selections are determined by their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their respective industries.Cindy Gullo, LCPC, a leading counselor in O'Fallon, Illinois, is dedicated to supporting her clients. With a master's degree in professional counseling and over a decade of clinical experience, Cindy's training in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and Brainspotting certification sets her apart. She specializes in helping female teenagers and young women with their self-esteem, anxiety, and depression and navigating life's transitions. What makes Cindy's approach unique is her ability to make every conversation part of the client's journey rather than using rigid, goal-directed approaches. She tailors her counseling to fit each client's lifestyle, hobbies, and social support. Cindy offers in-person sessions in her warm and inviting office and online therapy for women in Illinois. She is committed to supporting anxious teen girls, young women, and overwhelmed millennial women in O'Fallon, IL, and the surrounding communities.When choosing this year's recipient, Cindy Gullo Counseling emerged as a noteworthy company in the counseling sector. Gullo's professional, understanding and supportive approach is important to her clients, and positive reviews of Cindy Gullo's Counseling are abundant. Here are a few positive testimonials penned by supported clients who were thoroughly impressed with the communication and counseling services offered by Cindy Gullo Counseling. "Ms. Gullo did a fantastic job with all of my children. She was able to spend time gaining their trust and getting to know them before they started opening up to her, but each one did so in their way. With her understanding of their different ages and personalities, she was resourceful in using different tools and techniques to approach their care in a way that was both creative and effective. My children are great communicators, making our home life much more peaceful and understanding.""As someone under a lot of stress (**aren't we all?**), I always put off going to counseling because I felt like things would eventually settle themselves. But, after going through a major life transition, multiple things boiled up, and I didn't want my emotional health to affect my family or work life, so I found Cindy's website and felt like she would be the most relatable person to talk to. She is! I like Cindy's office because it's like talking to a best friend with good advice. She has helped me stress less, set a realistic mindset, and increase my self-confidence personally and professionally. I recommend her!" "I refer to Cindy when someone is looking for a therapist. Her authenticity, relatability, and sense of humor make sessions feel like you're talking to a friend. I appreciate Cindy for always being open to receiving my feedback and addressing my concerns." "Cindy is an amazing. My daughter has been going through a tough time, and Cindy counseled her on what to do and spoke with me about how to help her. My daughter now handles stressful situations much better with the tools that Cindy has given her. Cindy listens and truly cares. I highly recommend her!" Cindy Gullo Counseling consistently helps her clients overcome challenges and learn tools to assist them in living fuller, happier lives.The Quality Business Award is a prestigious recognition reserved for businesses that consistently deliver exceptional products and customer service. To be eligible, a company must achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher throughout the preceding year and garner outstanding customer reviews from at least three platforms. Those with sterling reputations and track records over multiple years with minimal complaints receive high scores. Moreover, businesses that consistently engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly esteemed. Adherence to integrity, community involvement, and proactive efforts to reduce environmental impact are essential criteria. Receiving a Quality Business Award is a testament to a company's dedication to excellence and its commitment to its customers and community.For more information about Cindy Gullo Counseling, please visit the company's website Contact:Quality Business Awardssupport@qualitybusinessawards.com

