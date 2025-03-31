Puget Sound K9 Academy Wins the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Dog Trainer in Tumwater, Washington

Puget Sound K9 Academy Logo

TUMWATER, WA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Dog Trainer in Tumwater, Washington has been awarded to Puget Sound K9 Academy. This recognition honours Puget Sound K9 Academy for its outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.Puget Sound K9 Academy is a leading dog training company in Tumwater, recognized for its high-quality pet training services. Puget Sound K9 Academy are expert dog trainers using classical conditioning and motivational positive reinforcement training methods. The owner of Puget Sound K9 Academy, Willie Sullivan, believes that the most important part of the training process is the pet owner. Sullivan has over twenty five years of experience training dogs and he has learned many methods to help dogs learn new commands. Some of the dog training services offered by Puget Sound K9 Academy include: puppy class; basic obedience class; honor's obedience class; 3 week training camp; puppy party; and private lessons. Sullivan and the other dog trainers at Puget Sound K9 Academy are happy to help positively transform the relationships between dogs and their owners. Proudly serving Tumwater and the surrounding communities, Puget Sound K9 Academy is dedicated to delivering excellent dog training services and fostering meaningful connections within the community.When it came time to select this year’s recipient, Puget Sound K9 Academy stood out as a reputable company in the dog training industry. Known for its skilled and friendly team, Puget Sound K9 Academy has earned a strong reputation within the Tumwater community, with glowing reviews from countless satisfied pet owners. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from pet owners who were highly impressed by Puget Sound K9 Academy’s communication and exceptional service:“I have been attending classes since January, my dog is fearful of other dogs and Jamie has been great at helping us build our confidence as a team. I attended a few other training courses with different places when my dog was a puppy, Puget Sound K9 Academy is the first place to take the time to get to know my dog, what our goals are and how to reach them."“I enrolled my 2 year old German shepherd rescue named Ruby at Puget Sound k9 Academy because she was very dog reactive. Through their training and knowledge, she is much better and learning a new command every session. I'd recommend them to anybody who needs help with behavioral issues or just basic obedience training."“These guys are amazing! I live in a household with a 90lb puppy and a 25lb special needs dog. He has worked with us together and individually and both dogs are getting so much better. I am learning as well how to work my dogs brain and give her tasks to give her purpose. 100% recommend!"“We have been attending classes with Jamie since January. First impression is that the facility is so clean. His training style is directed to the client and the dog in training. We are very pleased with his ability to "read" our dog and adjust each session to meet maximum training retention. Highly recommend."The Puget Sound K9 Academy team consistently goes above and beyond to ensure outstanding project results for every client.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. Earning a Quality Business Award reflects a dedication to providing top-tier products and exceptional customer service.For more information about Puget Sound K9 Academy, please visit the company's website Contact:Quality Business Awardssupport@qualitybusinessawards.com

