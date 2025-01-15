Rhythm Systems Appoints New Executive Team Members, Positioned for Growth

Amy Ankrum appointed new CEO of Rhythm Systems

Rhythm Systems today announced the addition of Amy Ankrum as Chief Execution Officer and the transition of co-founder Patrick Thean to Executive Chairman.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rhythm Systems , the industry-leader in strategy execution methodology, consulting, and software that empowers mid-market CEOs to keep their teams aligned and focused, today announced the addition of Amy Ankrum as Chief Execution Officer and the transition of co-founder and best-selling author Patrick Thean to Executive Chairman.Amy brings over 20 years of operations management, strategic planning, and business development experience to her role as Rhythm Systems’ CEO. She spent her early career driving new market identification and go-to-market strategy in high-tech industries, becoming the co-owner and CEO of Qualtrax, Inc. She led the compliance management software company through a $3M Series A funding to achieve triple annual recurring revenues while maintaining best-in-class customer retention, culminating in the acquisition of Qualtrax by Ideagen in 2021. Amy implemented the Rhythmmethodology at Qualtrax in 2014 and credits the system for keeping her team focused and disciplined to exceed their growth targets. For the last two years, she has been a Rhythm consultant, helping CEOs and companies achieve better execution, growth, and profitability.When asked about why she joined the Rhythm Systems’ team, Amy said, “I’ve seen firsthand the power of Rhythm Systems and how it enables growth-focused organizations to execute and win. I’m very excited to now be part of a company that had such a positive impact on my life and to help other leaders achieve their dreams.”Other key additions to the executive team include Angie Houck, Head of Business Development; Jonathan Walters, Head of Consulting; and Melissa Saunders, Head of Marketing.Like Amy, both Angie and Jonathan became part of the Rhythm Systems’ team late last year after being clients themselves at BioPlus and Mission Health + Home respectively. They directly saw how the Rhythm system reduces confusion and unnecessary effort, enabling companies to grow with confidence and clarity. BioPlus experienced a 140% increase annually for three consecutive years and achieved a 968% growth over a decade before being acquired by Elevance.Patrick shared, “Bringing on an experienced SaaS CEO like Amy Ankrum, combined with the addition of Angie Houck, Melissa Saunders, and Jonathan Walters positions Rhythm System for growth. As previously successful customers, they have personally experienced what Rhythm Systems can do for companies. I can’t wait to see how they will capture opportunities for us as our market and industry continues to gain momentum. This shift will allow me to focus on new products and intellectual capital to fuel our next growth curve.”About Rhythm SystemsRhythm Systems has transformed the way mid-market companies work for nearly two decades. We have built a complete system – methodology, software, and coaching - to help CEOs build better team alignment, focus, and accountability so they can reach their goals faster. We turn your strategic growth plans into annual, quarterly, and weekly dashboards so your teams are always aligned and on-track. Our suite of products comes with change management experts who not only help your teams adopt the software but also learn the proven skills that keep them accountable to the company goals week over week. To learn more, visit https://www.rhythmsystems.com/ CONTACT: Melissa Saunders, Head of Marketing, Rhythm Systems, msaunders@rhythmsystems.com.

