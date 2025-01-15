Costa Rica School of Massage Therapy Announces Flexible Split-Year Format for 2025

Students practicing massage therapy in the outdoor classrooms at Costa Rica School of Massage Therapy

Flexible, COMTA-accredited massage education now available in two-month segments. CRSMT’s program offers top-quality training in Costa Rica.

This new format reflects our commitment to making top-quality massage education accessible. Students can now progress at a pace that aligns with their personal and professional lives.” — Janet Frus

SAMARA, GUANACASTE, COSTA RICA, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Costa Rica School of Massage Therapy (CRSMT), a leader in massage education accredited by the Commission on Massage Therapy Accreditation (COMTA), has introduced a new split-class format to meet the needs of busy students. This initiative, launching in May 2025 , offers an innovative way to complete professional massage training in two, two-month blocks rather than the traditional full-time, four-month schedule.The split-class format is designed for individuals balancing work, family, or other commitments, while maintaining the high academic and practical standards for which CRSMT is known. The program accommodates up to 20 students, with applications closing on April 16, 2025.“This new format reflects our commitment to making top-quality massage education accessible without compromising the rigor or integrity of our program,” said Janet Frus, Director of Education at CRSMT. “Students can now progress at a pace that aligns with their personal and professional lives.”The split-class format retains all the elements of CRSMT’s accelerated massage therapy program, including its COMTA accreditation and immersive training in the picturesque beachside community of Samara. Key features include:Two-Block Structure: Students complete the first two months of training, take a break to integrate their skills, and return for the second session.Smaller Class Sizes: With a cap of 20 students, participants benefit from more individualized instruction and mentorship.Accredited Curriculum: The program meets rigorous COMTA standards, preparing graduates for certification and professional practice.CRSMT is located along Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, offering students the opportunity to study in a culturally rich and naturally stunning environment. The program is known for its hands-on training and emphasis on integrative learning, with instruction delivered by experienced professionals in the field.The flexibility of the split-class format allows students time to refine their techniques between sessions while still completing their training within a reasonable timeframe.“This approach gives students the ability to absorb and apply their skills effectively, setting them up for long-term success,” said Frus.Applications for the May 2025 class are now open, with a firm deadline of April 16, 2025. Prospective students are encouraged to apply early as the program is limited to 20 participants.Additional details, including scholarship and financing options , are available on the CRSMT website at CRSMT.com The Costa Rica School of Massage Therapy (CRSMT) is a recognized leader in massage education, providing hands-on training and academic excellence in a unique, immersive environment. Accredited by the Commission on Massage Therapy Accreditation (COMTA), CRSMT has been preparing students for successful careers in massage therapy for over a decade.

