Sharpline Linguistic Services Partners with Axonomy to Support Business Expansion Between U.S. & Latin American Markets

The partnership will combine Sharpline's expertise in cultural and linguistic adaptation with PR services to support U.S.-Latin American business expansion.

CÓRDOBA, ARGENTINA, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Argentina-based Sharpline Linguistic Services, an industry leader in corporate, healthcare, and educational content localization, has partnered with digital PR and communications firm Axonomy to facilitate international expansion for companies seeking growth between U.S. and Latin American markets, with a particular focus on Argentina's emerging economy.In light of Argentina's promising economic indicators, including a 3.9% GDP expansion in Q3 2024 and improved public sentiment reaching its highest levels since 2015, cross-border business activity is growing rapidly. These positive developments, coupled with potential upcoming trade agreements between the U.S. and Argentina, have companies from both markets seeking strategic support for international expansion. This partnership combines Sharpline's expertise in cultural and linguistic adaptation with Axonomy's established track record in securing high-impact media coverage across the U.S. and strategic markets throughout Latin America."For over 15 years, Sharpline has specialized in life sciences, healthcare, and education localization, helping international companies successfully navigate linguistic and cultural nuances in Argentina and Latin America," says Laura Rolfi, CEO of Sharpline. "With recent economic developments, we're seeing unprecedented interest from companies looking to expand in both directions. This partnership with Axonomy allows us to offer our clients strategic media relations support that can significantly impact their success in new markets."Rudi Davis, founder of Axonomy, emphasizes the critical timing of this partnership: "For over a decade, we've helped companies secure meaningful coverage in top-tier media outlets across the Americas, from TechCrunch and The New York Times to key publications throughout Latin America. As Argentina's market continues to evolve, we're excited to partner with Sharpline to help companies effectively position themselves in these growing markets through strategic earned media coverage."The partnership addresses a crucial need for companies expanding internationally: ensuring their message resonates authentically with local audiences while gaining visibility in target markets. While AI tools have transformed many aspects of international business communication, both partners emphasize the continued importance of human expertise in strategic communication and cultural adaptation."Speaking the language of your customers goes far beyond basic translation," adds Rolfi. "In sectors like life sciences and healthcare, where precision and cultural understanding are crucial, professional expertise makes the difference between success and failure in new markets. Our partnership with Axonomy ensures clients receive both the cultural authenticity and strategic media placement needed for successful market entry."Companies interested in international expansion services can learn more at sharplinels.com About Sharpline Linguistic ServicesSharpline Linguistic Services is a leading provider of translation and localization services, specializing in the life sciences, healthcare, and education sectors. Founded by Laura Rolfi, an international expert in localization with a master’s degree in translation, the company is based in Argentina and has over 15 years of experience helping organizations navigate linguistic and cultural challenges in international markets.About AxonomyAxonomy is a digital PR and communications firm specializing in earned media coverage and content marketing for innovative startups and enterprise companies. With extensive experience in both U.S. and Latin American markets, Axonomy helps companies build their brand presence through strategic media placements and content creation.

