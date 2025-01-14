Matt Oakley Slated to Perform Presidential Inauguration

Matt Oakley Live Performance Matt Oakley Press Photo Matt Oakley "Soldier's Son" Cover Art

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- / KorePR.com / -- It’s no secret that country music artist Matt Oakley bleeds red, white and blue. It is with great pride that the “ Soldier’s Son ” announces his performances for the Presidential Inauguration in Washington DC at the ‘All American Inaugural Ball’ on January 18 and ‘Presidential Inaugural Ball’ on January 20.“I’m proud to be an American, and to be asked to perform during a Presidential Inaugural Ball is such an honor,” states Matt Oakley.The All American Inaugural Ball will take place on Saturday, January 18 at Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill. This event will not only honor the inauguration of the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump, but also pay tribute to American heroes. Music icon, patriot and philanthropist Lee Greenwood, best known for his patriotic anthem “Proud To Be An American”, will receive an All American Hero Award.The Presidential Inaugural Ball Presented by Oregon Republican Party CD6, The Gateway Pundit and The Joe Hoft Show will kick off at 7:00pm on Monday, January 20 at The Hamilton Live. Performers include Coffey Anderson, Brandon Hartt, Matt Oakley and more.Last year, Matt Oakley released his song “Soldier’s Son” – a tribute to his father, Retired US Army Major Philip Oakley, in addition to Gold Star Families. Showing unwavering support for our military, Oakley performed at The Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting & Exposition in Washington, DC on October 14.Matt Oakley possesses over 2 Million streams, as well as features by CMT, CountryLineTV, Medium and more. He has also shared the stage with legends including 3 Doors Down, Big & Rich and Ted Nugent. Ahead of the Presidential Inaugural events, Oakley will be releasing his song " Fire & Water " on January 17. His debut album Outside Looking In is slated to release April 4, 2025. For more on Matt Oakley, follow @mattoakleymusic on social media.

Matt Oakley "Soldier's Son" Live Acoustic

