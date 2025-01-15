Right at Home and PocketRN Enter Strategic Partnership to Provide New Medicare Care Model for Seniors with Dementia

PocketRN Nursing Visit

Right at Home and PocketRN today announced a strategic partnership to provide support to Medicare dementia beneficiaries.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Right at Home, a nationwide provider of in-home care, and PocketRN, a leading provider of virtual nursing care, today announced a strategic partnership to provide support to certain Medicare beneficiaries with dementia.

PocketRN was recently selected as a participant in the Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). As a GUIDE participant, PocketRN’s innovative “virtual nurse for life” approach will allow dementia patients and family caregivers to be specialty matched to nurses, who will become trusted companions that establish a long-term relationship with patients and families. PocketRN nurses also encourage openness to better understand individualized challenges; serve as continuous sources of education, coaching, monitoring, and emotional support; and are available as a 24/7 lifeline. Under the GUIDE Model, PocketRN will be available at no cost to eligible beneficiaries, with $0 copays.

‍Right at Home will provide in-home care and safety assessments for eligible beneficiaries to evaluate the safety of the home environment, to assess the ability of the beneficiary to manage and function at home, and to report to PocketRN other environmental, social, and behavioral factors that might impact the function and needs of the beneficiary and their caregiver. PocketRN and Right at Home will use these valuable reports to bring other resources included in the GUIDE benefit package to better support the beneficiary and allow them to stay in their home longer.

The GUIDE Model also provides respite services for certain people, enabling caregivers to take temporary breaks from their caregiving responsibilities. As part of its strategic partnership with PocketRN, Right at Home agencies will be providers of this key respite care service.

The anticipated outcomes of the GUIDE Model include increased caregiver empowerment and a reduction in Medicare and Medicaid expenditures–primarily achieved by preventing or delaying long-term nursing home stays. Additionally, the program aims to bring about a secondary reduction in hospital, emergency department, and post-acute care utilization. These outcomes closely align with the work that PocketRN is already doing and its mission to close the gap between home and healthcare.

“We couldn't be more thrilled to bring our revolutionary nurse-led care model to the millions of dementia patients and families who need it most,” said CEO Jenna Morgenstern-Gaines. “With PocketRN, patients and families get unwavering support from a ‘virtual nurse for life’ as they navigate the complexities of managing dementia at NO cost to them. Nurses are hands-down the best clinicians to be the ‘glue’ to dementia patients and families throughout their journey–they've been doing so forever, and it's high-time their work is valued by our system.”

“For over 25 years, Right at Home has empowered seniors to continue to live with independence and dignity while managing the effects of aging,” said Brady Schwab, Chief Growth Officer. “This brand-new payment model will enable more seniors to experience the benefit of Right at Home services and support family members caring for seniors with dementia.”

PocketRN will utilize its national network of expert nurses to dramatically expand access for dementia patients and families who otherwise may go without care. Its participation in the GUIDE Model will span eight years, with a one-year pre-implementation period for program development, community engagement, and infrastructure scaling before rolling out with a cohort of initial partners. Providers who are interested in partnering with PocketRN so their patients and families can get high-quality, personalized dementia care at no cost can contact nancy.gillette@pocketrn.com.

About Right At Home

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client’s home. Right at Home’s global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 700 franchise locations in the U.S. and five other countries. For more information about Right at Home, visit rightathome.net.

About PocketRN

PocketRN gives patients, families, and caregivers a “virtual nurse for life.” Its mission is to close the gap between home and healthcare by: enabling nurses to care proactively and continuously at the top of their license, enabling caregivers with peace of mind and the confidence to support others, and enabling patients to access whole-person, trusted, empathetic care when and where they want it. PocketRN is the glue that holds together fragmented experiences in care so that partners, clinicians, patients, and families get back more of what they need: quality time. For more information, visit www.pocketrn.com or engage with PocketRN on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

