Walk West Appoints Greg Boone to its Board of Directors

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Walk West , an integrated marketing and branding agency, today announced the appointment of Greg Boone to its Board of Directors. A leader with more than 25 years of experience in technology and marketing, Boone’s expertise perfectly complements Walk West’s focus as a go-to-market agency that builds authentic brand connections through compelling storytelling, data-driven insights, and AI-enabled processes.“In an advising role, I’ve been involved with the agency for many years,” said Boone. “I’m thrilled to be joining the Board of Directors where I can use my experience to help the team continue driving value and growth for clients across industries.”Before joining Walk West, Boone was CEO of data consultancy Cleartelligence, where he leveraged machine learning to solve complex business challenges. He also served as Co-CEO of Blue Acorn iCi, where he guided the company through its $125 million acquisition by Infosys. His leadership has empowered global brands such as Charter Communications, Walmart, NASCAR, and Panera Bread to deliver commercially successful digital experiences.“Greg blends technical expertise in e-commerce and AI with a deep understanding of what marketing tactics persuade customers to purchase,” said Donald Thompson, Walk West’s Board Chair. “As a member of the Board of Directors, his leadership will help us sharpen our focus on leveraging authentic brand connections and data-driven insights to grow brands that deliver strong marketing ROI.”Boone’s expertise is key to Walk West’s strategic focus on delivering a “three-legged stool for success” — growing brands, harnessing the power of data, and designing innovative customer experiences that achieve measurable business outcomes.About Walk West: Walk West is an integrated marketing and branding agency located in Durham, NC. Together, we build authentic brand connections through thoughtful storytelling, outside-the-box thinking, and results that matter. As a diverse team, we lead with an inclusive process that connects across all audiences. All while showing up fully as ourselves and inviting our clients to do the same. See how at www.walkwest.com

