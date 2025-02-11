Finnester HybridRED exterior paint offers fire-stopping performance with UV, chemical, moisture and abrasion resistance

Finnester HybridRED ceramifying coatings delay ignition and reject flame spread by denying fuel that typical coatings offer to flames.

Finnester's ceramifying coating technology stops ignition and flame spread while also providing environmental, decorative and performance benefits.

HybridRED ceramifying technology is a brilliant performance paint that resists UV rays, chemicals, moisture and corrosion, has strong resistance to abrasion, offers hundreds of colors and stops fire.” — Ari Hokkanen

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finnester HybridRED is a unique performance single coat paint system that self-extinguishes and stops flame spread while also providing high-performance UV, chemical, moisture and abrasion resistance along with RAL color options. For the last decade, Finnester Coatings of Lahti, Finland has been solving some of the most difficult fire resistance challenges for composite materials and high-risk applications. From transport and railway to commercial architecture and marine structures, Finnester's coatings have made it possible to use composite materials in applications where it was not before possible.The Finnester HybridRED coating produces a unique ceramifying response to flame that stops ignition and prevents flame spread. "What makes our ceramifying technology so versatile and effective is that it only activates when flame is applied. Until coming into contact with fire, HybridRED is a brilliant performance paint that resists UV, chemicals, moisture and corrosion, has strong resistance to abrasion, offers hundreds of colors and when fire is applied, HybridRED transforms into a ceramic shield that stops fire." says Ari Hokkanen, Founder & CEO of Finnester Coatings. "For the last decade we have been focused on solving commercial composite applications with a high degree of difficultly and we see opportunities to improve fire performance for aluminum and other materials; most particularly for residential exterior applications."The team at Finnester was greatly affected to see the loss of life and damage done by the wildfires in California. It is clear that better exterior coatings are needed to prevent fire from spreading to protect people, animals, individual structures and the environment from damage and destruction. "We realize that our coatings can make an impact on preventing asset damage and stopping the spread of flames from structure to structure. While no single solution can solve-all, HybridRED can make a significant impact by protecting structures and surfaces from flying embers and initial flame spread that prevent the structure from igniting in the critical minutes as flames are seeking more fuel," explains Steve Schultz of Finnester Coatings.As new solutions are required to improve safety, preserve communities and protect physical assets, Finnester can provide a crucial piece of the protection puzzle. "HybridRED is unique in that it is not a ceramic coating, which are typically thin and brittle. Under normal non-fire conditions, HybridRED is a robust high-performance exterior coating that only transforms into a protective ceramic shield when flame is applied and it remains protective throughout a fire event. HybridRED ceramifying coatings are everything you want in an exterior paint with the added value of resisting fire and flame spread in the case a fire occurs." concludes Mr. Hokkanen.Some coatings are good when there's flame and lacking under normal conditions and other coatings are bad with fire and good under normal conditions. HybridRED is excellent in normal conditions and excellent in the event of a fire. Finnester HybridRED is used in commercial exterior applications, cladding, and utility poles and has been certified EU 13501 Class B-d0-s1 for surface flame-spread, smoke release and ignition protection.

