Sonder Consultants Welcomes Former Kirkland & Ellis Attorney, as Senior Consultant in New York

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Having built a successful career as a Debt Finance Associate at Kirkland & Ellis in New York, one of the most prestigious law firms in the world, Dom Duchesne brings exceptional legal insight and experience to Sonder Consultants . Originally from Canada where he worked on Bay St., Dom moved to New York in 2023 and has firsthand experience navigating the challenges and opportunities of the legal industry across borders.Dom’s decision to transition into legal recruitment stems from his passion for building meaningful relationships and mentoring others. During his legal career, he particularly enjoyed working closely with clients, guiding junior associates, and helping people achieve their professional goals. This focus on people and their development inspired Dom to take on a role where he could make a lasting impact. Legal recruitment felt like a natural fit for his skills and values.Dom’s distinguished legal career is complemented by his active involvement in Kirkland’s LGBTQ+ Affinity Groups throughout his career where he championed inclusivity and diversity within the legal profession. As a recruiter, he is uniquely positioned to empathize with the experiences, ambitions, and challenges that lawyers face, bringing an unparalleled level of understanding to his role at Sonder.Stefano Barbagallo, Director of Sonder’s New York office, shared his enthusiasm about Dom’s appointment:"Dom’s expertise is the New York market is first class and particularly valuable to Canadian lawyers considering a move to New York. With his personal experience and professional insight, Dom will play a significant role in helping legal professionals navigate the Biglaw market in an increasingly competitive environment. I am so excited to see him reach new heights!"In his own words, Dom expressed excitement about the opportunity:“After nearly six years in private practice, joining Sonder as a Senior Consultant is the natural next step for me. My time at Kirkland & Ellis gave me unmatched sponsor-side experience in the leveraged finance space, and I’m eager to help talented attorneys achieve their career goals while navigating a complex legal market. I’m looking forward to leveraging my experience as both a finance attorney and an international lateral associate to make a meaningful impact in the legal industry.”Sonder Consultants remains steadfast in its mission to provide exceptional service to candidates and clients worldwide. Dom’s appointment is a testament to our commitment to excellence and to building a team of talented professionals who share our vision of transforming the legal recruitment space.Please join us in warmly welcoming Dom Duschene as he begins this exciting journey with Sonder Consultants.‍_____About Sonder Consultants:Sonder Consultants is a leading legal recruitment agency specialising in private practice appointments. With a global team of experienced recruiters and offices in New York, LA, London, and Sydney, we help each unique candidate secure their dream role, and clients find the best legal talent for their needs. Our mission is to connect the best and brightest legal professionals from around the globe.

