Ethics Meets AI: How to Build a Responsible Future in Berlin (Hosted by Æthos with Google and CIC Berlin)

Æthos the center of gravity for AI innovators

An Evening of Insightful Discussion and Actionable Solutions for a Better Tomorrow

BERLIN, GERMANY, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Æthos will host a pivotal event addressing one of today’s most critical challenges: the responsible evolution of artificial intelligence ( AI ) at CIC Innovation Campus Berlin. “Ethics Meets AI: How to Build a Responsible Future” is an evening dedicated to exploring actionable solutions for creating ethical AI systems, bringing together leading voices from technology, philosophy, and ethics.Keynote AddressThe event will feature a keynote speech by Ben Zevenbergen, a recognized expert in responsible AI from Google. His address will focus on balancing technological advancements with societal values, offering profound insights into the ethical considerations shaping the future of AI.Panel Discussion: “Building a Future with AI We Can Trust”The event will also include an engaging panel discussion featuring a diverse lineup of experts:Jean Arnaud (Philosopher, AI Thought Leader, Nova AI, Æthos Co-Founder): Advocating for AI solutions that enhance human potential while safeguarding fundamental rights.Andrea Schlüter (TÜV AI Lab): Addressing certification, ethical data use, and compliance under the AI Act.Dr. Kevin Yam (Innovation Strategist): Exploring barriers to AI adoption and strategies for building trust through transparency and governance.Camila Lombana Diaz (Ethicist, SAP): Guiding the ethical implementation of AI and examining the impact of the AI Act.Nicolas Flores (Team Lead, Fraunhofer IAIS NetMedia): Leading efforts to train large language models in Europe to support digital sovereignty.Sam Rowe (Æthos Founder): Highlighting the importance of diverse perspectives in the development of responsible AI.This discussion will address both practical and philosophical challenges while offering insights into creating trustworthy AI systems.Event Details📅 Date: January 15, 2024🕕 Time: Doors open at 6:00 PM📍 Location: CIC Innovation Campus BerlinThe event offers an opportunity to participate in a vital dialogue on ethical AI innovation, fostering connections between disciplines and addressing the challenge of aligning technology with core human values.About ÆthosÆthos serves as a global center for responsible AI innovation, uniting entrepreneurs, researchers, and creators to shape the future of technology with ethics and purpose. With established hubs in Cambridge and Berlin and future expansions in Tokyo and San Francisco, Æthos fosters collaboration, accelerates ethical AI solutions, and champions projects that enhance humanity. Æthos is committed to ensuring that AI evolves responsibly to create a better future for all.Event Sponsors:CIC Berlin Innovation CampusCIC Berlin, located at the heart of the city’s innovation ecosystem, provides cutting-edge coworking spaces, collaborative environments, and access to a global network. Designed to empower entrepreneurs, startups, and forward-thinking organizations, CIC Berlin is a hub where creativity and opportunity converge in Europe’s bustling tech capital.MasumiMasumi is a blockchain-based network protocol designed to unlock the AI agent economy by enabling seamless collaboration and monetization among AI agents. With features like unique, verifiable identities and decision logging, Masumi ensures trust and accountability in agent interactions. Built on the Cardano blockchain, Masumi facilitates secure and transparent transactions, supporting large-scale AI collaborations. Developed by Serviceplan Group and NMKR, Masumi is poised to launch on the Cardano Mainnet at the WEF (Davos).

