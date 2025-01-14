Michael Schloss

Michael Schloss Accepts Senior Department of Labor Position

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marcia Wagner, the Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group , widely recognized as the country’s top ERISA and employee benefits law firm, today announced that Michael Schloss, formerly Of Counsel to the firm, has accepted an appointment to the role of Director, Office of Field Administration, at the Department of Labor’s Employee Benefits Security Administration (EBSA). “Michael is an outstanding attorney who has played an integral part in our firm during his tenure here. We can’t think of anyone more suited for this distinguished position at the DOL and we wish him much success,” says Ms. Wagner.As Director of the Office of Field Administration (OFA), Mr. Schloss will be responsible for the oversight of EBSA's 10 Regional Offices (and three District Offices). OFA oversees regional operations and ensures the execution of Regional Office enforcement, outreach, education and assistance programs under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA) relating to fiduciary standards, prohibited transactions, reporting and disclosure, bonding, requirements for group health plans, and prohibitions against office holdings, as well as undertaking criminal investigations. OFA seeks to ensure coordination across EBSA's regions and between other EBSA and DOL program offices, resulting in integrated program, regulatory, and policy implementation. The Office provides support and technical guidance to EBSA's field offices and assures regional input into Agency and DOL programs.The Wagner Law Group:Established in 1996, The Wagner Law Group continues to be dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership, and is considered to be the nation’s preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firm. With 44 attorneys in nine offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations, as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been annually named to prestigious Super Lawyers and Best Lawyerslists. The Wagner Law Group is recognized by Best Lawyersas a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits, is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, is listed among the largest woman-owned businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal, and is listed by the Boston Globe among the top 100 women-led businesses in Massachusetts.

