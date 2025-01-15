InSSIDe World Inc. Enters Critical Infrastructure Sector with Advanced Clean Energy and Technological Solutions

Pioneering efficiency and sustainability through innovation and renewable energy

GHST World Inc (OTCMKTS:GHST)

Innovation and sustainability are the cornerstones of our energy revolution.”
— Roberto Castellazzi, Director of InSSIDe World Inc.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InSSIDe World Inc., a subsidiary of GHST World Inc., has announced its entry into the critical infrastructure and essential services sector. The company integrates cutting-edge solutions in construction, digitalization, technological innovation, and artificial intelligence with proprietary renewable energy plants.

InSSIDe World Inc. distinguishes itself by implementing real-time monitoring systems and advanced algorithms for optimizing energy management. These technologies aim to set new benchmarks for efficiency and sustainability, delivering high-performance clean energy solutions.

Expansion in the Energy Market
InSSIDe World Inc. also positions itself as a key player in the energy acquisition and sales market, ensuring alignment with international market prices while offering competitive rates for traders.

Commitment to the Future
InSSIDe World Inc.'s mission is to contribute to building a cleaner and safer future. With a focus on renewable energy, cybersecurity, and compliance, the company unites reliability, transparency, and sustainability to turn energy into a catalyst for global change.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

For More Information
To learn more about InSSIDe World Inc. and explore partnership opportunities, please visit the GHST World Inc. website or contact our office directly.

Contact:

GHST World, Inc.
https://www.ghstworld.com

IR Office
GHST World Inc.
+ +1 561-686-3307
ir@ghstworld.com
