JIMMY’S EGG® SET TO BRING A FRESH BRUNCH EXPERIENCE TO WICHITA, KS

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jimmy’s Eggwill open its newest location in Wichita, KS on Monday, January 20. The new restaurant, located at 3801 N. Ridge Road, will serve customers daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.This will be the 41st restaurant for the award-winning chain and to celebrate this opening, Jimmy’s Egg will give customers a chance to win prizes throughout the first four weeks of opening. To enter, join Jimmy’s Egg rewards and follow the Jimmy’s Egg Facebook page for updates at: https://www.facebook.com/jimmysegg The restaurant will host a family and friends event before opening, partnering with the Boys and Girls Club of South Central Kansas and the Kansas Humane Society to raise funds for their causes.“This will be our seventh location, and we are thrilled to expand our footprint in Kansas,” said Wink Hartman, President of Jimmy’s Egg, Wichita, LLC. “Our eggs are Cracked to Order, our pancake batter is made fresh daily, and our loyal customers can’t get enough of our piping hot, flavorful coffee. This is breakfast at its freshest!"Brunch enthusiasts rejoice! We are excited to announce this location will boast an expanded brunch cocktail menu. Expertly crafted by our skilled mixologists, our cocktail menu offers something for every palate. Whether you are in the mood for a classic mimosa, flavorful cocktail, spiked coffee, or refreshing beer, our menu options have you covered.Customers can savor made-to-order breakfast and lunch favorites, including creative dishes and lighter options for the health-conscious, all in a cozy setting with booth, table, and bar seating.Breakfast menu offerings include:Premium Hash Brown SkilletsSpecialty OmelettesAvocado ToastClassic Egg BenedictsBiscuits Gone WildDecadent Cinnamon Roll PancakesBerry Berry Belgian WaffleLunch offerings include:Keto BowlCalifornia Club SandwichChicken QuesadillaCuban SandwichSmoky Chipotle BurgerSouthwest Quesadilla SaladJimmy’s Eggoffers a hot breakfast and lunch catering menu. People never forget a delicious meal whether it is served in the restaurant or at a special event and our goal is to allow our customers time to focus on their family, friends, and colleagues while we take care of the food.Short on time? Order online and get it to go! Customers can download the Jimmy’s Eggbranded app and take advantage of online ordering, catering, and exclusive offers, and rewards.About Jimmy’s EggThe first Jimmy’s Eggwas founded by Loc Van Le and opened its doors for business in Oklahoma City in 1980. Jimmy’s Egghas grown from that single restaurant to the 40-unit chain it is today. The restaurant chain has won Best Breakfast awards countless times in multiple markets.began actively franchising in 2008 and is rapidly expanding to new markets opening both company and franchise restaurants. Jimmy's Eggis actively exploring additional sites. For additional information about Jimmy's Eggfranchises visit www.jimmysegg.com . Jimmy's Eggis based in Oklahoma City and is privately owned and operated.

