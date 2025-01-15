Acsense Strengthens IAM Security with Expanded SIEM Integrations for Enhanced Threat Detection and Response

IAM Resilience

TEL AVIV, RANAANA, ISRAEL, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acsense , a leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM) resilience solutions, today announced enhanced integration capabilities with leading Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platforms, including Splunk, Datadog and Rapid7. These integrations empower organizations to seamlessly incorporate critical IAM security data into their existing security operations, achieving a unified and proactive defense against evolving cyber threats.Acsense's expanded SIEM integrations enable organizations to:1. Centralize Critical IAM Security Data: Integrate selected or all Okta events and alerts directly into their chosen SIEM platform. This provides a comprehensive view of their security landscape, focusing on the most important data.2. Enhance Threat Detection: Correlate IAM events with other security data within the SIEM to identify suspicious patterns and anomalies that might indicate a breach, improving the accuracy of threat identification.3. Streamline Incident Response: Consolidate security alerts and events within a single platform, enabling faster and more effective incident response through a unified view.4. Improve Security Visibility with Intelligent Event Filtering: Acsense allows the creation of intelligent event filters, forwarding only the most critical and relevant events to the enterprise SIEM. This eliminates alert fatigue caused by the "sea of red" effect and enables security teams to focus on what truly matters.5. Monitor Suspicious IAM Posture Changes: Proactively detect unauthorized authorization changes, often a hallmark of cyber attacks leveraging privileged accounts. Acsense Changelog provides instant alerts about the addition of high-risk entities or other critical configuration changes, enabling faster investigation and mitigation of these often-overlooked threats."Integrating essential IAM data with SIEM platforms is crucial for achieving a holistic view of an organization's security posture, especially in large enterprises," said Muli Motola, Co-founder and CEO at Acsense. "These enhanced integrations empower our customers to leverage their existing security investments, eliminate noise with intelligent filtering, and significantly improve their ability to detect and respond to identity-related threats within their Okta environments and beyond."Strategic Roadmap Towards Full IAM Resilience:These new SIEM integrations are a testament to Acsense’s commitment to delivering comprehensive IAM resilience solutions. By providing organizations with the tools they need to safeguard their identity infrastructure, Acsense continues to pave the way towards a more secure digital future.“Our integration with Splunk reinforces our dedication to enhancing IAM resilience,” said Muli Motola. “We understand the critical role that identity plays in today’s security landscape, and we are committed to providing our customers with innovative solutions that enhance their overall cyber resilience effectively.”For more information about Acsense, please visit www.acsense.com About Acsense:Acsense is a leading provider of IAM resilience solutions. Acsense empowers organizations to safeguard their IAM systems, maintain operational continuity, and mitigate the risks associated with evolving cyber threats.

