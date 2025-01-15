Healing from Hair Pulling (HFHP) Launches Educational Program to Empower Women with Trichotillomania

Find more resources at healingfromhairpulling.com. HFHP Advisors include Certified Health Coach Lisa Wells, TLC Foundation founder Christina Pearson and Registered Nurse Elizabeth Mendez, RN-BSN

Empowering women with trichotillomania, HFHP launches its website to provide holistic education, resources, and a supportive community.

Amazing projects like this -- the easily accessible Healing from Hair Pulling educational program -- give me great hope for reducing the human suffering caused by BFRBs,” she adds.” — Christina Pearson

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healing from Hair Pulling (HFHP), a pioneering initiative dedicated to supporting women with trichotillomania (TTM), is proud to announce its official launch. With a mission to provide resources, education, and a supportive community, HFHP aims to transform how women manage and understand this often misunderstood, disfiguring chronic medical condition.Lack of Clinician Education Worsens the Public Health Impact of Chronic Hair PullingTrichotillomania, a body-focused repetitive behavior (BFRB), presently impacts more than 9 million women in the United States, with women being four times more likely to experience it than men. Despite its prevalence, TTM remains challenging to treat due to a lack of physician and therapist awareness, educational resources, and personalized approaches.While 1 in 50 women will experience chronic hair pulling at some point in their lifetime, most feel isolated, ashamed, or misunderstood when seeking help.That’s because more than 50% of practicing therapists have never treated a patient who is experiencing TTM. Approximately 30% of mental health professionals currently have largely outdated or inaccurate knowledge of diagnostic criteria for trichotillomania and cannot correctly identify evidence-based treatments.1Even worse, clinical research shows that approximately 80% or more of prescriptions currently given by U.S. physicians and dermatologists for trichotillomania deviate from evidence-based guidelines, heavily favoring benzodiazepines and antipsychotics instead of SSRIs and NAC.2This highlights an urgent need for better education and establishing standardized treatment guidelines to improve patient care for chronic hair pulling, as TTM often begins in childhood and continues for many women throughout their adult lives.Organizations like HFHP and BFRB Changemakers, another BFRB service organization led by women with lived experiences, are committed to training treatment professionals in support of this urgent focus area.HFHP Emerges to Alleviate TTM through Education, Support, and Peer-Led Healing“Our community is being failed, in so many ways, by the majority of clinical care providers’ lack of awareness about trichotillomania and BFRBs , despite clinical research being readily available,” says HFHP founder Lisa Diane Wells, a renowned disability advocate and Certified Health Coach.“After 35 years of silently searching for answers to heal my flare-ups, I created HFHP as a peer-led community to offer millions of women the education, tools, and support I wish I had when I was younger. HFHP’s team of healing women is rising to the challenge because sadly, most of our healthcare providers are not,” Wells explains.“When I finally understood what was happening in my body, I could heal. Healing isn’t about finding a magic pill; it’s about embracing a personalized action plan that nurtures the mind, body, and spirit. That’s why we created HFHP and the UnTrick Yourself™ program, as an offering to the world from women who understand -- because we’ve had it too,” she concludes.As a BFRB Life Skills coach, and the founder of the TLC Foundation (the world’s first organization for BFRBs), Christina Pearson also serves on HFHP’s advisory board. She shares, “In 1990, I took on the task of breaching the glacial public denial that existed at the time regarding BFRBs and the significance of their impact on public health. At that time, there were no resources, no treatment models, few if any treatment providers, no rigorous scientific research; instead, only ridicule and humiliation for those seeking to learn and heal from these conditions.”“With tremendous joy and gratitude, I see that today things are getting better. Yes, we still have a long way to go, but amazing projects like this -- the easily accessible Healing from Hair Pulling educational program -- give me great hope for reducing the human suffering caused by BFRBs,” she adds.How HFHP Can Help if You Are Experiencing Chronic Hair PullingHFHP is dedicated to helping women with TTM feel seen, supported, and empowered. Through its holistic education program, UnTrick Yourself™, women learn to create a personalized and cohesive action plan that addresses the complexities of TTM and the need for an integrative, multi-spectrum approach, offering tools to better manage triggers and reduce flare-ups.Pre-Register Now for UnTrick Yourself™: A Self-Help Course for WomenThe UnTrick Yourself™ course, HFHP’s flagship self-help program, will soon open for health education and wellness coaching sessions. Designed to guide participants through personalized healing strategies, the course includes evidence-based practices, peer-led education, and a supportive community of friends.Interested women can save their seats now by registering at https://healingfromhairpulling.com/untrich-yourself-signup As part of HFHP’s commitment to giving back, 10% of every dollar earned from the UnTrick Yourself™ course will fund an annual HFHP scholarship program for college-bound women who have trichotillomania.About HFHPHealing from Hair Pulling offers health education and customized support programs for women who have trichotillomania. We understand how chronic hair pulling makes you feel because we’ve had TTM too.Try our free and easy TTM Symptom Checker right now at healingfromhairpulling.com! It's your first step in healing from hair pulling.Our easy-to-understand guides teach women like us how to better understand their medical condition and lessen internal triggers that may worsen it.HFHP’s evidence-based, peer-led educational program called UnTrick Yourself™ incorporates personalized support plans and a friendly private community—all designed to help you better manage your symptoms while uplifting how you feel—physically, emotionally, and spiritually.Girl, It’s Time to UnTrick Yourself™Join us at healingfromhairpulling.com and take the first step on your journey toward healing. Together, let’s find what works best for you!References:1. Capel, L.K., Petersen, J.M., Woods, D.W. et al. Mental Health Providers’ Knowledge of Trichotillomania and Skin Picking Disorder, and Their Treatment. Cogn Ther Res 48, 30–38 (2024). https://doi.org/10.1007/s10608-023-10381-w 2. Krajewski, P. K., Zirpel, H., Saceda-Corralo, D., Thaçi, D., & Szepietowski, J. C. (2024). Exploring pharmacological treatment for trichotillomania: do we need better education?. International journal of dermatology, 10.1111/ijd.17269. Advance online publication. https://doi.org/10.1111/ijd.17269 Media Contact:Lisa Diane WellsFounder, Healing from Hair PullingEmail: info@healingfromhairpulling.comWebsite: www.healingfromhairpulling.com ###

