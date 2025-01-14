Wooden Soul Launches New Collection of Natural Wood Floor Lamps

Floor Lamp in Walnut Rubberwood POLLY Floor Lamp in Walnut Birch

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wooden Soul, a manufacturer of natural wooden furniture, has announced the launch of its latest collection of natural wood floor lamps . The floor lamps function both as lighting sources and architectural design pieces. The collection features selected wood species, reflecting Wooden Soul's focus on sustainable furniture production.The collection includes oak, maple, and walnut varieties, each offering distinct grain patterns and color variations. These natural elements complement various interior spaces in both residential and commercial settings. The lamps are available in multiple sizes and styles, ranging from modern to traditional designs."The introduction of this floor lamp collection represents a milestone in architectural lighting design," said Melissa, CEO of Wooden Soul. "These pieces demonstrate how natural materials can elevate interior spaces while maintaining functionality. The designs draw inspiration from midcentury modern classics while introducing contemporary elements. As well, wood and light fills a room with warmth, which is perfect for this time of year."The production process incorporates specific woodworking techniques for structural stability and design aesthetics. Each piece undergoes multiple stages of crafting and quality assessment prior to distribution.The natural wood floor lamps are available through authorized retailers and the manufacturer's online platform. Distribution services extend throughout the continental United States via the company's e-commerce system.Wooden Soul operates in natural wooden furniture manufacturing, focusing on architectural lighting and home furnishings. The collection is currently available through the company's website and select retail locations. Additional information about the collection is accessible at naturalwoodfurniture.com.For updates on natural wood furniture designs, Wooden Soul maintains active social media channels.

