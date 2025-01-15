Full Circle Insights Launches Account-Based Marketing Performance Tracking Solution

Full Circle Insights Revolutionizes ABM with the Launch of ABM Performance

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Full Circle Insights today announced the launch of ABM Performance , an account-based marketing tracking solution native to Salesforce. The launch of ABM Performance will align sales and marketing teams to enhance ABM strategies.ABM Performance provides a holistic view of person-level and account-level data in Salesforce by integrating with ABM intent tools. This feature will make it easier for marketing and sales teams to make data-driven decisions on high-value accounts that drive growth.“For too long, marketers have struggled with the critical role of sales adoption in ABM success. Full Circle ABM Performance will align sales and marketing teams and empower them with a shared framework rooted in the Forrester Revenue Waterfall,” said Jacek Materna, CEO of Full Circle Insights. “This alignment ensures every account's journey is visible, actionable, and drives results,”Built around the Forrester Revenue Waterfall™ methodology, ABM Performance aims to provide clear, actionable insights for ABM strategies so teams can identify and address gaps, accelerate pipeline velocity, and create a seamless buyer journey.Uniquely, Full Circle Insights tracks, stores and leverages historical data natively in Salesforce. This means B2B marketers can compare ABM funnel metrics from one period of time to another to optimize marketing spend. Full Circle ABM Performance users will be able to take advantage of integrated intent data from providers such as Bombora, Demandbase, and 6sense to accurately track campaign attribution and account activation from target account selection to closed/won deals.“ABM isn’t just about targeting the right accounts. Success demands that sales teams are fully engaged and equipped with data they can act on,” stated Materna. “ABM Performance ensures that marketers and sales professionals work hand-in-hand to close deals faster and smarter”.To learn more about Full Circle Insights and Full Circle ABM Performance visit www.fullcircleinsights.com/abm-performance-insights About Full Circle InsightsFull Circle Insights delivers marketing and sales performance management solutions to optimize the end-to-end revenue funnel. Built 100% on the Salesforce platform, Full Circle Insights provides Multi-Touch Attribution, Funnel Measurement, ABM Performance, and Customer Journey Tracking solutions that empower marketing teams to achieve transparency, alignment, and growth.

