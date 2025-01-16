Dr. Adetoro Oriaifo of Total Heath Care Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

ELLICOTT CITY, MD, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Health Care, Inc., a leading federally qualified Maryland health center, is thrilled to announce the innovative strides made by its Chief Pharmacy Officer, Dr. Adetoro Oriaifo, Pharm D, MBA, CHCEF 340B ACE, in transforming pharmacy services across its network of health facilities. This strategic development aligns with Total Health Care’s mission to deliver comprehensive healthcare services under one roof to nurture underserved communities throughout Baltimore with precision and care.

Dr. Oriaifo’s journey is as diverse as it is dedicated. Initially drawn towards a career in medicine, Dr. Oriaifo ultimately found her calling in pharmacy—a profession that perfectly marries her scientific acumen with her passion for interactive, customer-focused service. “I love the business aspect of pharmacy, which seamlessly integrates science and business ideals,” Dr. Oriaifo shares.

In the early days of her career, Dr. Oriaifo honed her skills in retail pharmacy before exploring long-term care, reflecting the versatile career paths available in the pharmacy field. Under her leadership at one of the largest long-term care facilities, Dr. Oriaifo distinguished herself by managing operations to ensure timely medication delivery—a critical component in nursing facilities with tight medication schedules.

Upon transitioning to Total Health Care, Dr. Oriaifo assumed the role of Director of Pharmacy before accepting her current position as Chief Pharmacy Officer. Total Health Care, committed to addressing the social determinants of health, provides a medical home for patients amidst a network of clinics. Here, Dr. Oriaifo identified a pivotal challenge: despite zero co-payment benefits for the majority Medicaid-insured patient population, many were unable to access medications due to socio-economic barriers, such as transportation.

To bridge this gap, Dr. Oriaifo spearheaded the introduction of a free medication delivery service, dramatically transforming patient access. “With home delivery, the barriers to receiving necessary medication—like transportation—are minimized,” explains Dr. Oriaifo. This initiative has been integral in ensuring patient adherence to prescribed therapies, a testament to Total Health Care’s commitment beyond immediate medical needs.

Dr. Oriaifo also introduced a specialty pharmacy line at the Division Street pharmacy location to cater to the growing demand for specialized medications. These drugs, known for their high cost and specialized handling, required a robust support system due to strict insurance requirements. “These are medications that can cost upwards of $30,000 for a course of treatment. Having a specialty pharmacy ensures that patients, many of whom are transient, receive continuous, barrier-free access to necessary treatments,” she notes.

Total Health Care’s specialty pharmacy not only provides critical medications but also extending empathetic care patients have come to know, ensuring continuity and excellence in treatment outcomes—demonstrated by over a 90% cure rate for hepatitis C patients. The successful integration of this specialty line emphasizes Dr. Oriaifo’s innovative approach to expanding pharmacy services to complement comprehensive clinical care, highlighting the pharmacy’s pivotal role in the interdisciplinary health team.

Moreover, Total Health Care’s operations align with the 340B Drug Pricing Program, allowing discounted drug purchases that support the organization’s healthcare mission. Revenue generated through these savings is reinvested into patient services, embodied in Total Health Care’s commitment to never turn away patients, regardless of financial capability.

Dr. Oriaifo articulates a clear vision for her leadership and Total Health Care: empowering staff, embracing technology to streamline operations, and nurturing a patient-centric approach to health intervention. “It’s about building efficiencies that free up time to focus on the patients, engaging them while managing their health,” she elaborates.

A strong advocate for value-based care, Dr. Oriaifo insists on a paradigm where pharmacists serve as key healthcare providers within patient care teams to manage chronic diseases, perform point-of-care testing, and deliver critical healthcare services such as immunizations and medication therapy management.

Looking to the future, Dr. Oriaifo is working hard to expand Total Health Care’s model of integrated pharmacy services and population health management statewide, and eventually nationwide. “Expanding these services ensures greater access to effective healthcare for vulnerable populations, a vision Total Health Care strategically works towards,” she shares.

Total Health Care, Inc., is a premier non-profit, federally qualified health center serving Baltimore. With its comprehensive, integrated care model, Total Health Care is dedicated to delivering high-quality, patient-centered services to underserved communities, ensuring access to crucial health services, regardless of patient ability to pay.

