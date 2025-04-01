Michelle Kooi of Confluence Coaching and Consulting LLC Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

DURANGO, CO, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelle Kooi is a consultant and coach who is known for helping small business clients overcome the stumbling blocks to their greatest success. While she is viewed as a business coach, and has many years of experience as a CPA, she acknowledges that her coaching strategies bridge genres, and can be in the vein of life coaching, wellness coaching, transformational coaching, and leadership coaching. Much of that is attributed to Michelle’s devices for positive mindset, time and energy management, and overcoming our inner critic. There are 7 pillars to wellness she notes, and only one of them is financial.

Michelle started her coach training while she was still working as a tax professional and consultant. In 2023 she decided to devote herself full time to the coaching and consulting side of her life. She established Confluence Coaching & Consulting, a practice named for the meaning of confluence: when two things (or people) come together to create something new and better, something that could never happen with just one. When it comes to small business owners, who might be creative or expert salespeople but lack other skills (such as financial management or organizational savvy), this confluence is about working in sync to build the skills or relationships that will solve their dilemmas. Nobody is perfect at everything Michelle acknowledges, and that is another message her clients sometimes need to hear.

Michelle is vocal about the fact that she has ADHD, which was diagnosed later in life and can manifest differently in women than men. She addresses ways this can affect the direction of a business and helps people to overcome it, by creating awareness, closing skill gaps, and building time for joy, self-care, or recovery into each workday. People with ADHD also can experience deep self-doubt (sometimes called imposter syndrome) and have a strong inner critic, and she helps them find evidence to the contrary, unlock potential, and feel a sense of empowerment. Some ways she inspires them are by looking at things from a new perspective, reciting mantras, and sometimes just telling that small voice to shut up and go away.

“Sometimes people will hire me for my CPA and tax consulting work/IRS questions and others just for coaching. Some cross over, especially if they have a poor relationship with money. Whatever they want to work on I can help, from creating a business plan to building self-worth and confidence. We work on whatever these solo-preneurs and small business folks think are holding them back and keeping them stuck. Whatever they might need to make better decisions or more money. They bring their concerns to me; I hold space and provide support to move forward.”

You can explore the full range of service offerings at Michelle’s website www.confluencecoaching.life. When you open the page you will see a silhouette, stretching a bow and arrow. This is not just representation signifying keeping sharp, focused, and on point, but is an actual picture of the coach and her favorite hobby. She discovered archery as a teen and picked it up again nearly 40 years later. Archery keeps Michelle outdoors, and she finds it a very meditative experience. It is also helpful for her ADHD side.

Michelle was also a gymnast early in life and was pushed to always achieve that perfect 10. Being competitive is good in business, she believes, but obsessing about doing better is not a healthy outlook. It is important for people to strive and find workarounds when they need to, especially when dealing with diverse thinking like ADHD. It is also good to know one’s superpowers and conversely when help is needed. That is when you might want to hire a coach or consultant and get support for the things you are not so adept at.

“My heart hurts when I see smart, hard-working women sacrificing their health for success, experiencing burnout and feeling overwhelmed, while they try to run their business the right way. Despite being busier than ever, that woman is chasing shiny objects, and isn’t feeling fulfilled, or having the success she knows she’s capable of. In fact, she’s tired. Maybe having health issues. She wants to be heard and seen, but isn’t, or is afraid to speak up or be visible, maybe feeling like an imposter. She is ready for things to change, but what? How?”

This is the way Michelle empathizes with many of the people she works with, especially the female clients, and why she was named by the radio team as one of their Empowering Women. Michelle often participates in women’s leadership events and supports local non-profit organizations. It’s all about keeping her and other’s dreams alive.

