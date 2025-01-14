Montana Knife Company Launches 'Come Hell or High Water' Fundraiser to Support Disaster Relief Efforts

Montana Knife Company

Montana Knife Company (MKC) launches the "Come Hell or High Water" fundraiser to aid wildfire and hurricane disaster relief, supporting displaced families.

CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Montana Knife Company (MKC), renowned for its handcrafted, high-quality knives, is proud to announce the launch of its "Come Hell or High Water" fundraiser. This initiative aims to support disaster relief efforts for victims of the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles and the hurricane that ravaged North Carolina, which have collectively destroyed thousands of homes and displaced countless families.

"Wildfires in Los Angeles and the hurricane in North Carolina have devastated and destroyed thousands of homes,” said MKC Founder Josh Smith. “We want to give back in any way that we can."

As part of the fundraiser, MKC is offering the limited-edition "Come Hell or High Water" t-shirt and a custom Zippo lighter, with 100% of proceeds going to a charity or charities of MKC's choosing to directly aid victims of these natural disasters. The company is committed to ensuring these funds reach those who have lost their homes or businesses.

Additionally, for every $5 spent on the "Come Hell or High Water" collection, customers will earn one entry to win one of two custom knives forged and handmade by Josh Smith in collaboration with country singer Chase Rice.

The collaboration with Chase Rice stems from his recent elk hunt in Montana. Inspired by the experience, Rice approached Smith with the idea of using antlers from the elk he harvested to create a custom knife for a special fundraiser benefiting his home state of North Carolina. Following the California wildfires, MKC decided to create a second knife to extend the fundraiser's reach and benefit both states.

"Nothing will stop our pursuit," Smith emphasized. "We are deeply moved by the resilience of the communities facing these natural disasters. Through the 'Come Hell or High Water' fundraiser, we aim to provide tangible support to those in need and rally our community to join us in these efforts."

In addition to the knives, MKC has partnered with several brands to offer even more prizes. Participating partners include Hoyt, Stone Glacier, Turtle Box, Pecos, Lacrosse Boots, Work Sharp, and more. MKC encourages supporters to stay updated on the fundraiser page for announcements about additional grand prizes.

This initiative builds on MKC's history of charitable efforts, including a successful GivingTuesday fundraiser for Montana Veterans' Employment and Training (MT Vet) Program. The campaign raised significant funds and demonstrated MKC's commitment to making a meaningful impact.

For more information about the "Come Hell or High Water" fundraiser, to pre-order the limited-edition t-shirt or Zippo lighter, or to learn about other ways to support the cause, please visit Montana Knife Company's official website at www.montanaknifecompany.com.

About Montana Knife Company :

Founded by Master Bladesmith Josh Smith, Montana Knife Company produces high-quality, handcrafted knives designed for the adventurous spirit. With a dedication to American craftsmanship and a commitment to giving back, MKC works to empower both outdoor enthusiasts and veterans alike, creating tools that stand the test of time.

