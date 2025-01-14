Les Hardison Unveils the Wonders of Light, Time, and Space in 'A New Light on the Expanding Universe'

Book Cover The Author Les Hardison

TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Les Hardison’s book, “A New Light on the Expanding Universe”, is the first in a compelling series exploring the mysteries of the cosmos and challenging long-held scientific paradigms. The series continues with “More Light on the Expanding Universe”, “Why Edward Morley Didn’t Win the Nobel Prize in Physics”, and an upcoming fourth volume tying together the intricate web of topics discussed.In his books, Hardison revisits the monumental 1929 discovery by Edwin Hubble that the universe is expanding. Using vivid analogies, he revisits the concept of the universe as an enormous, three-dimensional object, with masses moving away from one another as if on the surface of an inflating balloon. Yet Hardison’s work goes beyond reiterating existing theories, diving deep into questions about light, time, velocity, and the relationships between them.Hardison poses a provocative question: Could it be that it is not light but time itself that possesses the velocity traditionally attributed to light? This notion, and the meticulous reasoning behind it, forms the foundation of his thought-provoking exploration.Spanning topics from the speed of light to the underpinnings of Albert Einstein’s theories, Hardison invites readers into a rich dialogue about scientific discovery and its interpretation. His books are not merely a review of existing data but an invitation to rethink and question assumptions, guided by decades of his own research and insight.About the AuthorAt 95 years old, Les Hardison brings a lifetime of curiosity and expertise to his writing. With a professional background as an engineer in fields ranging from petroleum refining to environmental control, Hardison has spent his retirement probing the mysteries of light, gravity, and electromagnetic forces. His unorthodox conclusions challenge established theories, offering a fresh perspective on scientific truths we often take for granted.Through his website, www.leshardison.net , he welcomes readers to engage with his findings, fostering a conversation about the interpretations of data and the evolution of scientific understanding.Recently, Les Hardison participated in a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview with esteemed host Logan Crawford. In this insightful discussion, Hardison brings a fresh perspective to the field of cosmology, inspiring audience and scientists alike to rethink the fundamentals of the Universe’s structure and function. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8HK3sdUJUBQ Les Hardison’s series is a must-read for anyone interested in the mysteries of the universe, the history of scientific thought, and the ever-evolving quest for understanding. Whether you are a seasoned physicist, a student of science, or a curious reader, Hardison’s work promises to expand your perspective and ignite your imagination. “A New Light on the Expanding Universe” and subsequent volumes are available for purchase online at Amazon, or you may click through this link https://www.amazon.com/New-Light-Exanding-Universe-ebook/dp/B00408AXDW

