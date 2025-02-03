Cool Edge Bits Launches a New Era in Drilling

Visionaries of Cool Edge Bits: Dr. Anatoli Borissov (left) and Vasili Borissov (right) Cool Edge Bits' New Logo

Cool Edge Bits unveils a bold new brand - a refreshed identity that reflects a commitment to pushing boundaries in oil and gas drilling.

Launching drilling technology and downhole tool design into the future. Because when pressure bursts pipes—or makes diamonds, here at CEB, we keep 'em cool!” — Vasili

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cool Edge Bits announces the launch of its new brand identity, showcasing its vision for a smarter, focused and more efficient approach to drilling in the upstream oil and gas sector.Founded by Vasili Borissov and inspired by his father, Dr. Anatoli Borissov, Cool Edge Bits has always stood for purposeful innovation. Drawing from decades of Rocket science, Physics, heat and mass transfer, mechanical engineering, thermodynamics and fluid dynamics expertise, the company has transformed traditional PDC drill bits to deliver tools that last longer, drill faster, have more environmental responsibility and tackle the most demanding jobs while also helping with groundbreaking solutions to unprecedented challenges in drilling operations first of their kind.The updated branding reflects Cool Edge Bits’ dedication to progress. By focusing on the science behind performance, the company has developed a patented design that includes curved channels which jet mud and drilling fluids directly to the cutters, reducing heat and wear while maximizing durability and substantially improving performance. This evolution in identity aligns with the company’s mission to lead with purpose and create tools that empower its partners in the field.Cool Edge Bits offers both rental and sales options, taking a client centric approach with friendly customer relations and optimized account management ensuring its tools are accessible to meet the challenges of today’s energy demands.About Cool Edge Bits:Cool Edge Bits specializes in advanced PDC drill bit technology, delivering tools built to reduce downtime, minimize wear, increase speed which helps with cost savings and efficiency while always maximizing performance. Focusing on quality and science-driven solutions, the company serves the upstream oil and gas sector with tools that deliver on every job.For inquiries, contact:Vasili BorissovCEO/Founder/Chairman

