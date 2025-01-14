Experts Appeal for Surge in New Tech and Global Climate Change Ambitions as World Future Energy Summit Opens inAbu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three days of high-level debates and product innovation showcases are underway as World Future Energy Summit 2025, the foremost regional event advancing clean energy and sustainability hosted by Masdar and part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, officially opened today at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).During an all-female session focused on the transformative impact women in leadership and entrepreneurship are having in the decarbonisation of energy systems, attendees learned of the risks associated with overlooking a gender that represents close to half the world’s population. Moderated by Isabel O’Brien, Editor of Privitas and Co-Founder of the Association of Women in Business Journalism, the session opened the two-day Pathways to 1.5C Forum.“As far as carbon capture and net zero technologies are concerned, we’re told 50 per cent of the tech required to get us to net zero either has not yet been invented or is sitting early-stage at universities and research centres,” said Beena Sharma, the CEO and Co-Founder of CCU International, whose carbon capture technologies are helping businesses achieve their carbon reduction goals.“We need those technologies and, guess what, if we don't encourage women to take part, we are potentially missing out on 50 per cent of them. We cannot get to net zero without the whole population behind it - that's what I call an opportunity. So when women come to me and say: ‘How can I get into the industry?’ I say just take that fact – 50 per cent of technologies we need to get us to net zero have not been developed yet - and that is definitely a way in.”New NDCs must reflect bleak climate reality insist Greenpeace and Emirates Nature-WWFWith the 2016 Paris Agreement requesting every enrolled party to outline and communicate their ongoing climate actions every five years, parties must formally begin submitting new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to the United Nations Framework Convention of Climate Change (UNFCCC) secretariat this year. To date, only four countries – the UAE, the USA, Brazil, and Botswana – have submitted new NDCs covering 2025 through 2029.While gradually reducing national emissions and adapting to the impacts of climate change in accordance with best available sciences remain the long-term objectives of NDCs, regional representatives of Greenpeace and the Emirates Nature-WWF were among experts at the Pathways to 1.5C Forum to collectively call for increased urgency and ambition.“The NDCs were meant to be a signal for the whole of society to start acting and contributing to the greater carbon loop – we need a whole society approach,” said Nadia Rouchdy, Head of Climate at Emirates Nature–WWF. “We know we need the net zero world, but we also need more leaders, ambition, and action to ensure NDCs translate into the real economy. We can’t talk about economic development and not talk about climate.”Ghiwa Nakat, Executive Director at Greenpeace, agreed: “The new NDCs come after the warmest year on record, with constant climate disasters and record-breaking temperatures accelerating the need for rapid decarbonisation across all sectors. The NDCs must reflect the UAE Consensus signed at COP28; they must stimulate the transition away from fossil fuels.”Improving water development and increasing EV efficiencyHis Excellency Eng Ahmed Alkaabi, Undersecretary Assistant for Electricity, Water & Future Energy Sector at the UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, used his keynote at the Summit’s Water Conference to call for effective management of water, energy, and food resources to ensure long-term sustainability, detailing how the Emirates is addressing water challenges both now and in the future through economic and innovative approaches.“The scarcity of natural water resources and the high demand for water development has seen the UAE put water concerns at the top of the national agenda,” he said. “The current policies for the UAE’s water sector have an emphasis on the development of sustainable water supply sources, which can be achieved through the expansion of desalination technology, increasing the use of renewable energy sources in the water sector, and investing in technologies that increase efficiency and maximise the reuse of treated wastewater.”A short walk from an exhibition of a Tesla Cybertruck, the eMobility stage witnessed a series of fascinating panel discussions, including a deep dive into autonomous vehicles and what the future looks like for electric vehicles (EVs) and consumer adoption. Providing a stark outlook on adoption versus emissions of EVs, the opening panel highlighted that while transport emissions account for nearly 50 per cent of total emissions globally, EVs currently represent only seven per cent of two-wheel vehicles and up to 12 per cent of four-wheel vehicles.According to Faisal Sultan, Vice President and Managing Director for the Middle East at Lucid Motors, future innovations such as battery technology and autonomous driving are game-changers. “There are so many things that electric vehicles bring to the table in terms of enjoyment and efficiency, but what Lucid is going to do is concentrate on efficiency,” he said, before highlighting his company’s new 2025 Lucid Air Pure.“We have the most efficient vehicle in the world right now with the most range, and we are going to continue to work on bringing the battery size down. The aim is to drive further efficiency into the product, which will hopefully bring down prices and increase adoption.”Global CMX unveils global fund dedicated to renewable energy and green data projectsGlobal CMX, a leading international energy and government relations firm, has officially launched its UAE expansion during the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi. The expansion coincides with the UAE and Australia’s recently signed Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which is unlocking new opportunities for cross-border investments in renewable energy, green fuels and green data technologies.As part of this strategic growth, Global CMX unveiled the first in a series of investment portfolios featuring renewable energy and infrastructure projects in Australia, with the inaugural portfolio valued at USD$500 million. This portfolio consists of energy storage assets, virtual power plants, and utility-scale solar projects, all designed to leverage the FTA framework to facilitate investment flows.“Our mission is to unlock transformative opportunities for international investors and governments, providing a platform for sustainable growth and innovation,” said Trevor Ducharme CEO of Global CMX. "This fund underscores our commitment to fostering long-term economic prosperity while addressing the urgent challenges of climate change and energy security."“Global CMX is uniquely positioned to bridge markets and facilitate bankable investments in both the UAE and Australia. This initiative represents a significant step forward in advancing sustainable technologies and economic partnerships globally,” added Ducharme.Abu Dhabi hosts region’s first IRENA Innovation DayTo mark the International Renewable Energy Agency’s (IRENA) first “Innovation Day” in the Middle East, experts, policy makers and other stakeholders gathered to discuss the use of digital technologies, including AI, Internet of Things, blockchain, and Digital Twins to advance the international renewable-based energy transition, and support the target of tripling renewable power by 2030.The event, held under the theme “Digital Solutions for the Energy Transition”, also focused on the challenges and opportunities for digital solutions to create more sustainable and resilient communities globally. Attendees heard how significant disparities exist between developed countries and the Global South, in particular access to advanced technical solutions and data availability.Francesco La Camera, Director General of IRENA, said: “The world’s energy systems must rapidly shift toward sustainability to meet the growing energy demand and ambitious climate goals. Digitalisation is a key enabler and accelerator of this transformation, but digital transformation is not a one-size-fits-all solution. As digitalisation accelerates, we must ensure technologies such as AI do not widen the gap between developed and emerging economies, but rather serve as a tool to bridge it.”Leen AlSebai, General Manager of RX Middle East and Head of the World Future Energy Summit, added: “As we welcome visitors and delegates from across the world to Abu Dhabi, the opening day of this year’s Summit has been packed with industry-shaping discussions, meetings, and product showcases. Seeing such in-depth analysis of global energy solutions taking place today has really set the tone for the rest of the week. The new show and content additions have already generated strong traction, including CLIXai and the inauguralIRENA Innovation Day inAbu Dhabi, which demonstrated incredible climate solutions.”The World Future Energy Summit 2025 has several strategic partners, including Masdar, Tadweer Group, Masdar City, Nextracker, DEWA, and Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC).

