The Games of the Future Abu Dhabi 2025 Closes Landmark Edition, Setting New Benchmark for Phygital Sports

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Games of the Future Abu Dhabi 2025 powered by ADNOC concluded on Tuesday after six days of elite competition, innovation, and global participation, marking a milestone moment in the evolution of phygital sports.Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the landmark event brought together more than 850 participants from over 60 countries and featured 11 disciplines, spanning Phygital Football, Phygital Basketball, esports, Phygital Fighting, Phygital Shooter, Phygital drone racing, and VR Game.HADO. Across arenas, stages, and digital battlegrounds, the event showcased how technology and sport are converging to shape the future of competition.During the globally-watched event, champions were crowned in each discipline, delivering their own defining moments and reinforcing the unique multi-sport identity of the Games of the Future.Phygital Football powered by ADNOC and Phygital Basketball.3on3 FreeStyle brought to you by M42 both drew vocal crowds throughout the week, with MÉXICO QUETZALES – ARMADILLOS FC taking the Phygital Football title in a thrilling 2-4 final win over Troncos FC, and LIGA PRO TEAM secured the Phygital Basketball title with a 29-23 victory over Moscowsky. Meanwhile, in Phygital Fighting.FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves, Kuznya finished top of the leaderboard after winning all four of their fights, dominating both on the digital stage and in the octagon, and xGoat won the Phygital Shooter.CS 2 final, beating Dontsu Esports 2-0 in the digital world to avoid the need for a deciding round of physical laser tag.Tasting glory in the esports-focused disciplines, ONIC won the MOBA Mobile.MLBB final against Aurora Gaming, while the aptly-named teamWin beat Vikings 2-0 in the championship game of MOBA PC.Dota 2, and Kami + Swizzy conquered ZYRO + RAPID in the final of the Battle Royale.Featuring Fortnite. In the Phygital Drone Racing presented by InsuranceMarket.ae, which tasked clubs to complete 50 laps of a testing circuit filled with loops, hoops, and straights, Drone Racing One proved fastest on the final day ahead of Team BDS.A pair of events taking place in the Atrium at ADNEC Centre drew plenty of attention as Ivan “myakekcya” Vlasov triumphed in the Phygital Dancing.Just Dance final, while Team Rock took the title in VR-game.HADO. Lastly, in Battle of Robots, proving itself one of the most spectacular disciplines of the week, Fierce Roc’s menacing Deep Sea Shark machine annihilated Team Cobalt’s Cobalt in a spectacularly destructive finale.In parallel with the competitive program, the event week also featured an eye-catching and engaging Opening Ceremony and the inaugural Phygital Sports Summit, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for next-generation sport, innovation, and immersive entertainment.Saif Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, reflected on intricacy of the Games: “Delivering an event of this scale and complexity required close coordination across multiple disciplines, venues, and partners. The Games of the Future Abu Dhabi 2025 showcased competitive excellence, but also operational innovation and audience engagement at the highest level. We are proud to have played a role in bringing this landmark event to life and in supporting its growth on the global stage.”Nis Hatt, CEO of Phygital International, said: “The Games of the Future Abu Dhabi 2025 demonstrated how far this movement has come in a short space of time. What we saw over six days was not just competition, but the emergence of a global ecosystem where sport, esports, technology, and innovation coexist on one stage. Abu Dhabi set a new benchmark for scale, delivery, and ambition, and this edition has reinforced the Games of the Future as a defining platform for next-generation competition worldwide.”Stephane Timpano, CEO of ASPIRE, added: “Hosting the Games of the Future in Abu Dhabi reflects the UAE’s commitment to shaping the future of sport and innovation. This event brought together athletes, clubs, partners, and audiences from around the world. The success of this edition shows what is possible when vision, technology, and execution align, and it positions Abu Dhabi firmly at the forefront of emerging sport formats.”The Games of the Future Abu Dhabi 2025 is organized by ASPIRE, the Local Delivery Authority, in collaboration with Ethara, the Event Delivery Partner, and Phygital International, the Global Rights Holder. The event is supported by key partners, including Abu Dhabi Sports Council, ADNOC, EDGE, M42, Solutions+, The Galleria, Abu Dhabi Gaming, du Infra, InsuranceMarket.ae, Ministry of Sports, Advanced Technology Research Council, and ADNEC Group.

